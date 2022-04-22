DSE︱英文寫作8題目可揀答行山客　科主任指難度相若無刁難考生

DSE中學文憑試今日（22日）開考，首日考英文閱讀及寫作卷。寫作卷A部份要求考生參考地圖，外國到港遊客提供旅遊指南，而B部份則有八條題目可供考生選擇。荃灣寶安商會王少清中學英文科主任唐瑞良認為，今年A部份要求考生寫旅遊指南很有創意，加上有副標題協助，對考生而言並不會太難。

就今日考的閱讀卷及寫作卷而言，唐瑞良認為難度與去年相若，考評局未刻意刁難考生；閱讀卷的B2部份甚至比往年「淺少少」，加上閱讀篇章與生活相關，預計考生成績與去年差不多。



DSE寫作卷於今日上午11時開考，當中A部份要求考生參考地圖，為外國到港遊客提供旅遊指南。而B部份則有八條題目可供考生選擇，分別為：

1: You are the host of "Teen Chat", a YouTube Channel that explores a wide range of topics from a teenage perspective. Write an article for Teen Magazine about why you started this channel and what you have learned in the process.

（你是一個YouTube頻道「Teen Chat」的成員，請在青年雜誌Teen Magazine上寫一篇文章，分享你成立「Teen Chat」的原因及從中所學。）



2: You write an advice column for Jobs Online magazine. A reader submitted the following question:

My dream is to open a café with a few friends, but I've just been offered a promotion at my company. The pay is good, but I'm not that interested in the work. Should I leave now or wait a few years?-Kam Chai, 25 years old

Write a reply to Kam Chai offering your advice

（你為Jobs Online雜誌撰寫回覆，有一位名叫Kam Chai的讀者來信提及一直希望與朋友開一間咖啡廳，但最近升職，薪金不錯，不過對工作內容不感興趣，故來信查詢應去或留，請你為Kam Chai提供建議。）



3: You are the captain of the school's basketball team. Your team made it to the inter-school championship final but came second.

Write a speech to be delivered to the team at the end-of-season dinner celebration.

（你是學校籃球隊的隊長，你的隊友進入了校際比賽的決賽但取得了第二名，請寫一份準備在慶祝晚宴上向你隊友發表的演講稱。）



4: The following comment appeared in the editorial of Hong Kong post.

Young people today lack interest in traditional art forms such as lion dance, calligraphy or the art of tea drinking.

You are the chairperson of your school's Heritage Club. Express your views by writing a letter to the editor of Hong Kong Post.

（香港郵報的社論上，有人發文認為現今的年輕人欠缺對傳統文化例如舞獅、書法及茶道的興趣，你是學校文化學會的會長，請寫一封致編輯信給香港郵報，以表達你的觀點。）



5: The musical group Nine Dragons has asked you to help promote them by writing a bio for their website.

The bio should include background information about the group, style of music and plans for the future.

（音樂組織「Nine Dragons」請你為他們寫一篇介紹，當中請包括他們的背景資料、音樂風檢及未來計劃。）



6: As part of your drama class, you played the role of the hero and the villain in different plays.

Write an entry in your drama journal. Reflect on which role you preferred playing and why.

（你是戲劇班的成員，你試過扮演英雄及反派，請你寫一篇文章，講述你較喜歡扮演英雄還是反派，以及解釋原因。）



7: You entered the "Stories of Survival" short story competition. The theme of this year's competition is "Nature: friend or enemy?"

Write a story about a hiker who gets caught in a storm while hiking in the mountains.

（你參加了「生存故事」的故事比賽，今年的主題是「自然：朋友或敵人？」請寫一個行山客的故事，講述他在山上遇到狂風暴雨的故事。）



8: The School Management is considering a four-day school week. Students would only need to attend school four days a week instead of five, but the length of each day would be increased by one hour.

You are a member of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA). Write a letter to the President of the PTA stating your opinion either for or against a four-day school week. Give reasons to support your view.

（學校管理層正考慮將學校改為四天上課日，但每日的上課時間增加一小時。你是家長教師會的成員，請寫信給家長教師會會長，講述你對四天上課日的看法。）



英文科主任：撰寫旅遊指南題目很有創意

寶安商會王少清中學英文科主任唐瑞良認為，今屆閱讀卷及寫作卷的難度均與去年相若，考評局未刻意刁難考生，預計考生成績不會比往年差。就寫作卷，他應為今年的題型設計得很好，當中A部份要求考生撰寫旅遊指南的做法很有創意，而且有副標題引導考生如何作答，只要能了解副標題對考生的難度便不大。

至於B部份，唐瑞良則意為考生普遍應選擇較直接的問題，例如建議信等，一般都有框架讓考生作答，較少會離題；而一般都不會建議考生選擇故事寫作，他解釋故事寫作的題型可讓考生展示創意，但較難捉到問題重心，一不小心做會離題，故在文憑試中都會建議考生避免選擇故事寫作。

而閱讀卷方面，今年的三篇文章分別關於香港漫畫、求職及人工智能，唐認為較貼近考生的生活，理解上都會有所幫助，而看過試卷後，他認為難度與上年「差唔多」，甚至B部份當中較為困難的B2卷，亦比去年略淺。不過唐亦提到，雖然難度上略淺，但相信仍有不少考生時間控制上會出錯，不夠時間作答，所以整體成績與上年應差不多。

而今年的試卷亦同樣有一些陷阱位，唐指一些填充的問題看起來雖然簡單，但其實要求考生對內文理解，不可單純搬字過紙，同時亦要注意文法及詞類等，較易失分；另外，選擇題亦會有類似的答案，考生不少心便會墮入陷阱。