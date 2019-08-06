【創意無限】襪子未乾致遲到？　20個令人失笑的不準時上班理由！

一般來說，打工仔多會用「塞車」或「不適」作遲到及缺席的理由吧，但同一招總不能常常使用，或許就是這個原因，令有些人寧願發揮創意，編作一些令人意想不到的遲到藉口。

美國招聘平台JazzHR早前向它的會員進行了一個項輕鬆有趣的調查，收集他們遇過最的員工遲到和缺席藉口，並投票選出排名表，相信一眾遲到及射波「慣犯」看到應會會心微笑。

20個荒謬的遲到/缺席藉口：

【第20位】他以為可以自由決定上班時間。（They thought it was optional.）

【第19位】有人因嗅聞蠟燭結果燒到眼睫毛。（I was told that the person was smelling a candle and they burned off their eyelashes!）

【第18位】「我沒乾的襪子！」（I had no dry sock!）

【第17位】老婆要焗蛋糕。（My wife needs to bake a cake.）

【第16位】有位新員工在上班的第三個星期說他找不到被女友扔到窗外的鞋子後，便從此再沒有出現過。（A new employee called out in his third week because his girlfriend threw his shoe out of the window and he couldn’t find it. He never showed up for work again．）

【第15位】想在胸口紋過世貓貓的爪印紋身，而墨水中會加入牠的骨灰。（Having cats ashes added to his tattoo ink and getting a tattoo- tattoo was to be of the cats’ footprints on his chest.）

【第14位】他們很寵愛家中的狗狗，而為了讓牠們在打雷期間不感害怕，所以要留在家中陪伴牠們。（They were the emotional support person for their dog and it was going to thunder that day – they needed to be home so the dog didn’t get upset.）

【第13位】「我老婆被蝙蝠襲擊了。」（My wife got attacked by a bat.）

【第12位】「我斷了腳，又被黑社會追殺。」（They broke their leg and that the Wyoming mafia was coming after them.）

【第11位】軚盤在駕車途中甩掉了。（Steering wheel came off in their hand while driving to work.）