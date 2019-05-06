特朗普宣布升入口貨關稅稅率　資金避險　美匯即彈

財經快訊
美國總統特朗普於當地周日在《Twitter》上貼文，指出從本周五起對總值2,000億美元來自中國的入口貨品，入口關稅稅率由10%提升至25%。受到有關消息刺激，投資者避險情緒立即升溫，道瓊斯指數期貨挫486點，同時亦流向具有避險功能的美元及日圓，反映美元兌主要貨幣的美匯指數，最新報97.57，升0.1%。

美元兌日圓失守111水平，最新報110.44，跌0.6%。歐元兌美元最新報1.1183，跌0.13%，咬鎊兌美元最新報1.3146，跌0.2%，澳元兌美元失守0.7，最新報0.6967，跌0.73%，美元兌加元最新報1.3478，升0.43%，美元兌瑞士法郎最新報1.0163，跌0.03%。

至於每百日圓兌港元最新報7.1405，升0.61%。

