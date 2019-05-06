特朗普宣布升入口貨關稅稅率　資金避險　美匯即彈

美國總統特朗普於當地周日在《Twitter》上貼文，指出從本周五起對總值2,000億美元來自中國的入口貨品，入口關稅稅率由10%提升至25%。受到有關消息刺激，投資者避險情緒立即升溫，道瓊斯指數期貨挫486點，同時亦流向具有避險功能的美元及日圓，反映美元兌主要貨幣的美匯指數，最新報97.57，升0.1%。
美元兌日圓失守111水平，最新報110.44，跌0.6%。歐元兌美元最新報1.1183，跌0.13%，咬鎊兌美元最新報1.3146，跌0.2%，澳元兌美元失守0.7，最新報0.6967，跌0.73%，美元兌加元最新報1.3478，升0.43%，美元兌瑞士法郎最新報1.0163，跌0.03%。
至於每百日圓兌港元最新報7.1405，升0.61%。
For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月5日
....of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%. The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月5日