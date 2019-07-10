【reddit】10條最瘋狂改圖題目　特朗普一秒變尖叫名畫主角

P圖神人何其多，reddit不時都會舉辦P圖大賽，今次《開罐》為大家挑選，近來10條經典題目，一起欣賞網民的瘋狂腦洞吧！

早前我們為大家整理了去reddit改圖大戰的40張優勝作品，相信大家都非常佩服高手們的腦洞（X）技術（O），今次送上最近10條改圖題目，題目的類型古怪到不得了，除了人物之外，亦有建築物、交通工具、摺紙。接下來小編會將問題連同網民作品一併為大家送上。

小編覺得這張圖非常有潛力，一會大家就可以看到reddit的網民如何改它。（reddit）

第一題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第二題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第三題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第四題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第五題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第六題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第七題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第八題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第九題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

第十題：

原圖：

Reddit改圖題目。（reddit）

網民作品：

如果是你，你又會如何改呢？留言分享一下吧！

