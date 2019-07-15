Wes Anderson電影濾鏡為靈感　太陽眼鏡看出《小學雞私奔記》色調

鬼才導演Wes Anderson所創作的電影，彷彿都設置於完美世界中，人物衣著無可挑剔，居住空間也與他們個性及慾望相得益彰。他的電影以獨特藝術感而聞名，當中的幾何概念、細緻配色、古怪人物以及死寂喜劇等，都是他為電影設計的元素。
現在，蘇格蘭品牌Tens透過他的電影色調為靈感，推出全新太陽眼鏡，讓我們從現實生活中，體驗Wes Anderson般的電影美學。
鬼才導演Wes Anderson（網上圖片）
2014年《布達佩斯大酒店》（網上圖片）
在觀看Wes Anderson的電影時，可以清楚地理解為何這位導演能夠成為眾多設計師的靈感來源。具體來說，最引人注目的是，就是他對電影色調的想法，通過色彩運用為每部電影營造不同的視覺風貌，例如2014年《布達佩斯大酒店》（The Grand Budapest Hotel），其畫面主要運用柔和粉紅色，色彩美學在他的電影裡，絕對是一種非常重要的視覺語言。
Wes Anderson曾為PRADA設計Prada Cafè Bar Luc。（網上圖片）
該品牌最新推出的「Spectachrome」鏡片，靈感來自Wes Anderson電影的獨特調色板。（Tens）
這位導演的電影，不但讓我們進入奇幻世界，更因此啟發至蘇格蘭品牌Tens，該品牌最新推出的「Spectachrome」鏡片，靈感來自Wes Anderson電影的獨特調色板，並運用了《小學雞私奔記》（Moonrise Kingdom）、《癲才家族》（The Royal Tenenbaums）、《騎士酒店》（Hotel Chevalier）電影中的色彩，將豐富暖色調應用於現實生活。乍眼看，鏡片看起來是橙色，但當你戴上它時，感覺就像走進一張1970年代明信片的場景。Tens於2014年成立，首副推出的太陽眼鏡，當時更被譽為「現實中的Instagram濾鏡」，透過特殊的鏡片設計，讓我們看見不一樣的景色。他們目前正在眾籌這些「Spectachrome」太陽眼鏡，售價為87美元（約680港元）。
《小學雞私奔記》（網上圖片）
《癲才家族》（網上圖片）
《騎士酒店》（網上圖片）
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
THE NEW LENS IS LIVE! ✨ - Tens proudly presents, Spectachrome: a new lens filter inspired by the distinct colour palette of Wes Anderson films such as “Moonrise Kingdom”. - Applying our background in photography with a group of optical experts based in Lyon, France; we’ve developed a lens that delivers a mesmerising colour shift, combining rich emerald greens and accentuated citron tones. Experience a view that transports you to a whimsical a world of vintage cinema and celluloid. - Now available to pre-order on @indiegogo with early bird pricing! (Link in bio) - #FilterYourWorld
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
________________________ The Niesenbahn | Bern, Switzerland | c. 1910 • The Niesen Funicular, also known as The Niesenbahn, is a funicular railway in the canton of Bern, Switzerland. Traversing steep Alpine slopes, this engineering marvel is one of the longest and highest funiculars in the world and was constructed at a time that predates cranes and helicopters • Construction began in 1906, and the line officially opened in 1910. Composed of two sections separated by an intermediate station (the only other station on the line aside from the two terminals), the Niesenbahn carries passengers from the Mülenen train station to the peak of the nearby Niesen mountain which sits at 2,336 meters (7,664 feet) above sea level. To reach that summit, the tracks proceed along severe inclines with a maximum gradient of 68% • The cars can accommodate a maximum of 65 passengers and take approximately 30 minutes to complete the entire journey. More adventurous sightseers are given the option of hiking between any of the two stations, either on the way up or the way down • The line operates from late April to mid November, with cars operating every 30 minutes between 08:00 and 17:00. A 15-minute interval service is provided at busy periods, and evening services are operated on some days • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @wildandwithout ✍️: @wikipedia + @atlasobscura • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #Vscotravel #ArchitectureLovers #Travelgram #TheNiesenbahn #CableCqrs #Switzerland #CableCarsofInstagram #NiesenMountain #NiesenFunicular #VisitBern #InLoveWithSwitzerland #MySwitzerland
此次計劃由Tens創辦人Kris Reid、Marty Bell及Tom Welsh推動，除推出新產品外，同時更拍攝了相關宣傳短片，亦是啟發至Wes Anderson電影的製作風格。其短片以為期四天的公路旅行為主，拍攝地點都是來自於Instagram熱門帳號，例如「@AccidentallyWesAnderson」，當中包括遊走意大利科莫湖、瑞士富爾卡山隘（Furka Pass）等景點。由於創辦人都是攝影師，所以他們共同設計「Spectachrome」鏡片，把用戶原本的視角，過濾至豐富綠色及橙色色調，類似在懷舊電影及賽璐珞（Celluloid）膠片中看見的色彩，從現實生活驗懷Wes Anderson的奇幻世界。