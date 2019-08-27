【素食主義】KFC推純素炸雞　雞不是雞的肯德基是悲哀還是福音？

啤酒加炸雞，無可比擬的美味，誰亦無法抗拒。
但在亞馬遜大火還在熊熊燃燒的當下，KFC（肯德基）宣佈推出純素炸雞，為推動素食主義出一分力。
肯德基（KFC）宣佈推出純素炸雞。（IG@kfc）
有「地球之肺」之稱的亞馬遜森林大火至今已經燃燒三個星期，無人可以肯定大火何時才能平息。大片樹林在大火中被燒毀，不少小動物無家可歸，甚至在大火中被活活燒死。
消息指出，亞馬遜森林由年初至今已錄得超過78,000宗山火，創下2013年以來最多山火的紀錄。據悉當下大火仍未被撲滅，森林其他地方已出現數以百計的新火頭，情況相當嚴峻。
亞馬遜大火令不少小動物無家可歸，甚至在大火中被活活燒死。（indiatoday.in）
巴西政府把大火歸納成高溫所致，但亞馬遜環境研究所（Amazon Environmental Research Institute）及拉夫拉斯聯邦大學（Federal University）於本年8月發表相關分析，點出砍伐林木才是亞馬遜森林火災不斷的主要原因。
近年國際市場對大豆及牛肉的需求直線上升，巴西為了維持世界最大牛肉生產國的位置，以及冀以種植大豆賺取外匯，頻頻將樹林改變成牛隻養殖場及耕地。過去半個世紀，亞馬遜森林已失去5分1林木。
過度砍伐導致林火頻發之餘，亦直接危害地球的氣候平衡。不少人（包括李安納度狄卡比奧、基斯坦奴朗拿度等名人）紛紛呼籲大家減少食肉，直接針對源頭解決問題。
在這個時刻，KFC宣布與「Beyond Meat」公司合作推出純素炸雞，讓一眾素食者亦可品嘗到美味的炸雞。
KFC美國業務總裁Kevin Hochman坦言半年前就如大多數肉食者一樣，無法想像也無法接受扮炸雞的素，斷言這個想法根本不可能。不過，他觀察到素食主義愈趨強勁，大眾對肉類替代品的興趣及需求隨之不斷上升，他才欣然接受建議，在以炸雞作招徠的KFC引入純素炸雞。
（IG@kfc）
不過香港的朋友就需耐心等待，因為純素炸雞暫時只在亞特蘭大一家分店試賣。KFC會在這段試賣時期收集食客的評語，繼而再調整純素炸雞的味道，經完整改良後純素炸雞才會再美國各地上架。相信有朝一日，大家也能吃到這款純素炸雞。