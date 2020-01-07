吳彦祖怒插Dad Shoes奇醜　Balenciaga、CHANEL等大牌無一倖免？

雖然很多人都只是覺得吳彦祖高大靚仔，甚少和時裝潮流掛鈎，卻原來Daniel他不但掌握潮流脈搏，更對當前的流行文化甚為「睇唔過眼」！

吳彦祖的確靚仔（Sina）

難以置信吧？但事實正是如此！昨日吳彦祖於官方ig忽然Upload了兩張Balenciaga和CHANEL出品的波鞋相，並以英文撰寫長文，指出：「As an ex-sneaker head, I’ve always felt high end designer brands have never had their finger on the pulse and in fact we nowhave a sneaker designer @virgilabloh as head designer of LV to show them what’s up. But what the hell is up with designersneakers these days?? Looks like the designers from Sketchers (Skechers) all got fired then got rehired by all the fashion houses. Thisclunky ass, unelegant clown shoes have to go!」

Skechers出品的波鞋。（Skechers）

言下之意，即是話傳統的高級時裝十分優雅，然而於這個波鞋至上的潮童世代下，高級時裝品牌卻一下子過迎合大眾口味，而惟恐不及地爭相生產自家Dad Shoes球鞋，設計出來的產品，彷如Sketchers出品的貨色一樣，大嚿笨拙，好像小丑鞋一樣，甚不優雅，文中更點名提到Louis Vuitton男裝設計師Virgil Abloh，並上載了兩張巴黎世家和香奈兒的Dad Shoes照片，明顯與一眾當今時尚大牌過唔去似的，看不出平時斯文官仔骨骨的吳彦祖，原來都是中年怒漢的一面。

自己攞黎衰的余文樂（IG@thatdanielwu)

不過值得食花生的遠不止於此，因為當吳彦祖高調發牢騷之後，深受港人愛戴的余文樂亦路過、並留下三個笑哈哈符號作留言，本來純屬抽水，誰不知卻引來大量網民抽樂仔水，恥笑他的個人品牌Madness外，更搧風點火地Tag了陳冠希的ig account，希望這位「樂仔天敵」能夠抒發己見咁話，認真瘋狂。