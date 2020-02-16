【職人】宮崎駿動畫人物活靈活現　英國藝術家巧手白紙魔法超治癒

早前，Netfilx將宮崎駿21套經典動畫陸續上映，引來熱話。
剛好，一位來自英國的剪紙職人，將向大家展現神級技藝，剪出《龍貓》、《千與千尋》等角色。
英國剪紙職人Pippa Dyrlaga最愛向宮崎駿動畫取材（IG@bearfollowscat）
近日，英國藝術家Pippa Dyrlaga，展示出一系列宮崎駿動畫人物的剪紙設計，凸顯她的拿手本領之餘，更呈現出將紙張轉化成藝術品的技術。她向來十分熱愛剪紙藝術，不但創造出華麗的植物、動物與其他超現實設計等，其微小細節亦使作品栩栩如生。
My top posts of 2019. Couple of late entries in there which is nice. I love my job and I am so grateful of the support I receive here on Instagram, so thank you so much. I'm hoping next year is as eventful and adventurous as this year. I think that my main takeaway from this year is to learn to accept it's ok to take a day off every now and again. I've maybe not had that balance quite right this year and it something I have heard from other creatives too over the last 12 months. So let's continue to look after each other and may 2020 be full of positivity for everyone, I'll be your cheerleader if you ever need it.
首先，Pippa Dyrlaga會先用鉛筆畫出設計草稿，然後用筆刀雕刻出自己想要的輪廓，然後再逐步增強作品的複雜性。另外，她會選用能夠受複雜切割過程的專業紙張，而最近更開始研究比較環保的選擇，例如日式紙質報紙，既輕便又堅固。
Pippa Dyrlaga於2010年才開始玩剪紙，卻短時間剪出非凡作品。（IG@bearfollowscat）
其實這位英國藝術家於2010年才開始剪紙，起初她只用白紙，現在更嘗試在設計填上不同顏色，令視覺效果更加鮮明。而靈感方面，她不單從大自然中汲取，而且也會被希臘神話啟發，從而創造出全新圖案。
Pippa Dyrlaga從事剪紙藝術十多年，她將一張簡單的紙張，變成錯綜複雜的設計，同時充滿了各種各樣動植物與動畫人物，這種神級技藝更讓IG帳戶@bearfollowscat，多達約97,000位追蹤者，並曾與多個品牌與公司合作，包括約克大學（The University of York）、淡水造紙廠等。
對於Pippa Dyrlaga來說，白紙為她帶來了無窮無盡的創意。