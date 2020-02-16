【職人】宮崎駿動畫人物活靈活現　英國藝術家巧手白紙魔法超治癒

View this post on Instagram

My top posts of 2019. Couple of late entries in there which is nice. I love my job and I am so grateful of the support I receive here on Instagram, so thank you so much. I'm hoping next year is as eventful and adventurous as this year. I think that my main takeaway from this year is to learn to accept it's ok to take a day off every now and again. I've maybe not had that balance quite right this year and it something I have heard from other creatives too over the last 12 months. So let's continue to look after each other and may 2020 be full of positivity for everyone, I'll be your cheerleader if you ever need it. . . . . #pippadyrlaga #2019 #paperart #paperartist #artist #creative #resolutions #papercutart #papercutartist #positivity #newyear