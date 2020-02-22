食蕉男David Datuna吃了天價藝術品後搞個展　玩食物有深層意義？

View this post on Instagram

Datuna’s Hungry Artist Exhibit Opens in New York City Yesterday performance artist David Datuna opened his Hungry Artist exhibit in New York’s Galleria Ca' d'Oro. On view through Saturday, February 22nd, the exhibit allows visitors to create their own art through interaction with basic pantry items. “I never realized how much meaning could be in a mundane act of opening a pack of Pringles” said Jeffrey Stern, a visitor of the opening night of the exhibit. For Datuna, the show is a continuation of a movement he started at Art Basel Miami when he ate Maurizio Catalan’s “The Comedian” banana installation. Says Datuna: “Art is nothing more than premeditated action. It’s about putting your consciousness to work when interacting with the world around you. If you are hungry enough to make a difference, you will.” Proceeds from the exhibit will go to support cancer research at Mt. Sinai Hospital, where David has been fighting cancer for the last seven years.