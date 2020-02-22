食蕉男David Datuna吃了天價藝術品後搞個展　玩食物有深層意義？

去年12月，美國行為藝術家David Datuna在Art Basil上將天價「痴牆香蕉」摘下吃掉，事後指自己是在表演行為藝術，成為一時熱話。
如今David Datuna又有新搞作，於紐約舉辦《Hungry Artist》展覽。「餓底藝術家」大玩食物的背後，原來是為了抗衡萬惡的物質主義？
Maurizio Cattlelan《Comedian》（Art Basel）
12月，邁亞密Art Basel一件12萬美金成交，由Maurizio Cattelan創作的天價「痴膠蕉」藝術品《Comedian》，竟被一位美國藝術家David Datuna施施然摘下吃掉。其後David Datuna在Instagram解釋，食蕉是為表演一項《Hungry Artist》行為藝術，引來全城熱議，更惹起一陣「痴膠二創」熱潮。
重溫《Comedian》引發「痴膠二創」熱潮：
事隔三個月，David Datuna這位「餓底藝術家」再有新搞作，這次同樣以《Hungry Artist》為題，於紐約Ca’ d Oro Gallery舉辦展覽。從展場可見，David Datuna將Skittles、M&M、可樂、蔬果等食物放到牆身L型托架上。展覽上當然亦少不了那條讓他一舉成名的香蕉。
David Datuna再以《Hungry Artist》為題，於紐約Ca’ d Oro Gallery舉辦展覽。（IG@david_datuna）
David Datuna表示，《Hungry Artist》展覽旨在鼓勵大眾用紐約雜貨店中俯首可見的食物進行「創作」，所指創作，其實就是像他一樣，將藝術裝置放入口中。他又指，自己在邁亞密Art Basel開始《Hungry Artist》項目之初，是為開創新的藝術交流方式。他當時受訪亦曾表示，自己不是食蕉，而是把意大利藝術家Maurizio Cattlelan的裝置藝術吃進肚內，好讓身體的10%成為Maurizio Cattlelan的作品。
David Datuna指自己在Art Basel上食蕉是為了藝術交流。（IG@david_datuna）
David Datuna新展覽旨在「延續這種全新交流方式，為大眾帶來改革思維」。他又指，物質主義為社會制約下的產物，而有意義的互動交流則能將物質轉化成藝術。原來David Datuna作為「Hungry Artist」，指的不單是口腹上的肚餓，更是精神上的飢渴，一直渴求新的互動形態。
David Datuna將自己最出名的「食蕉圖」變成大型Pop Art Print（IG@david_datuna）
這次展覽上David Datuna除繼續玩食物外，亦有將自己最廣為人知的「食蕉圖」變成大型Pop Art Print。大家人在紐約又肚餓的話，不妨去展覽一遊，讓「身體的10%成為David Datuna的作品」。