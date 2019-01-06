特朗普大衛營舉行會議　與白宮官員探討邊境問題

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在Twitter宣布，周日（6日）會在大衛營（Camp David）舉行會議，屆時與白宮高層官員討論邊境安全等議題。

特朗普在Twitter推文，準備在當地時間周日上午前往大衛營開會。他引述美聯社全國民意研究中心（APNORC Center）調查指，「移民是2019年最受民眾關注的事，人們希望制止罪犯及毒品從邊境流入國內。民眾想要邊境安全！告訴民主黨現在必須做的事，事不宜遲。等待是昂費及危險的！」

副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）周六（5日）率領政府高官與國會議員在白宮開會，但未取得突破性進展。

