特朗普大衛營舉行會議　與白宮官員探討邊境問題

撰文：洪怡霖
最後更新日期：
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在Twitter宣布，周日（6日）會在大衛營（Camp David）舉行會議，屆時與白宮高層官員討論邊境安全等議題。
Will be going to Camp David tomorrow morning for meetings on Border Security and many other topics with @WhiteHouse senior staff.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月6日
特朗普在Twitter推文，準備在當地時間周日上午前往大衛營開會。他引述美聯社全國民意研究中心（APNORC Center）調查指，「移民是2019年最受民眾關注的事，人們希望制止罪犯及毒品從邊境流入國內。民眾想要邊境安全！告訴民主黨現在必須做的事，事不宜遲。等待是昂費及危險的！」
AP-NORC POLL: “Immigration among the top concerns in 2019.” People want to stop drugs and criminals at the Border. Want Border Security! Tell the Dems to do the inevitable now, rather than later. The wait is costly and dangerous!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月6日
副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）周六（5日）率領政府高官與國會議員在白宮開會，但未取得突破性進展。