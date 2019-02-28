【印巴衝突】印度空軍跳傘着陸　遭巴國平民毆打　蒙眼綁起盤問

巴基斯坦外交部周三（27日）發聲明指，空軍戰機空襲印度控制的喀什米爾地區（Kashmir），另外擊落兩架印度軍機，一名印度機師被俘。

巴基斯坦廣播電台（Radio Pakistan）其後公布被俘虜印度戰機機師的照片和影片。片中飛行員被蒙上眼睛，親口承認自己是空軍中校，名為阿比南丹（Abhinandan）。最新在Twitter發布的幾段影片和相片顯示，機師跳傘着陸後被巴基斯坦平民毆打，事件引起印巴兩國網民對罵。

印度當局表示，周三（27日）擊落一架巴基斯坦空軍的飛機，而印方損失一架米格—21戰機。巴基斯坦外交部同日發聲明，指空軍戰機空襲印度控制的喀什米爾地區（Indian occupied Kashmir，IoK），另外擊落兩架印度軍機，一名印度機師被俘，事件導致兩國緊張關係升溫。

阿比南丹一開始被抓住時並未受傷，但隨即被人拳打腳踢至血流披面。（Twitter）

有巴基斯坦網民在Twitter上傳片段及照片，寫道：「幸運的印度空軍中校。如果巴基斯坦軍晚幾分鐘趕到，他或者會被憤怒的喀什米爾平民處以私刑。」

從片段可見，阿比南丹一開始被抓住時並未受傷，但隨即被人拳打腳踢至血流披面，被俘虜至巴基斯坦軍營後雙眼被人用布蒙住，全身被綁起。

有印度網民轉發這批影像，表示「你們（巴基斯坦）口裏說要和平友好，但這才是你們的真面目。」、「我們一直主張，戰爭是為了對抗恐怖分子，他們得到巴基斯坦支持，殺害我方無辜平民和士兵。如果巴基斯坦平民不明白這件事又沒有同理心的話，你們不值得擁有和平。」

