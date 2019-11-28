【人權法案】主要推手魯比奧：能阻止北京影響和干預香港內部事務

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普正式簽署《香港人權與民主法案》後，法案主要推手之一、共和黨參議員魯比奧（Marco Rubio）讚揚特朗普的決定，並指有關法案能夠阻止北京進一步影響和干預香港內部事務。

在美國白宮發布新聞稿宣佈特朗普已簽署《人權法案》後不久，魯比奧隨即透過Twitter發表聲明指：「本月初，兩黨展示出鋪天蓋地的團結，國會通過《香港人權與民主法案》，我拍手歡迎總統特朗普將這關鍵的法案簽署成為法律。美國現時擁有新且具意義的工具，用以阻止北京進一步影響和干預香港內部事務。這項新法案在香港上周剛結束具歷史性、且打破投票率的選舉後出台，時機來得不能再及時，這突顯美國支持香港一直奉行的自由。我期待與政府合作實行這法律。」

同樣支持法案的共和黨參議員克魯茲（Ted Cruz），亦透過Twitter發帖並寫道：「樂見@realDonaldTrump（特朗普Twitter帳戶名稱）#StandWithHongKong（與香港同在），並簽署了《香港人權與民主法案》，當中包括我在法案中所提倡、基於中國共產黨侵犯香港自治權的情況下，重新評估#HongKong的特權。」

克魯茲的黨友霍利（Josh Hawley）亦透過社交網表示，「這是最佳度過#Thanksgiving2019（2019感恩節）周末的方式，@realDonaldTrump 已簽署了《香港人權與民主法案》。」

【逃犯條例】簽人權法案　特朗普：出於尊重習主席、中國和香港人
【人權法案】蓬佩奧：美國人權標準全球適用
【人權法案】人民日報：止暴制亂的正義之舉乃人心所向
【人權法案】楊潔篪：中方堅決反對和強烈譴責美國會通過涉港法案
【人權法案】中國外交部召見美國駐華大使　提出嚴正交涉
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。