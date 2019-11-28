【人權法案】主要推手魯比奧：能阻止北京影響和干預香港內部事務

美國總統特朗普正式簽署《香港人權與民主法案》後，法案主要推手之一、共和黨參議員魯比奧（Marco Rubio）讚揚特朗普的決定，並指有關法案能夠阻止北京進一步影響和干預香港內部事務。
在美國白宮發布新聞稿宣佈特朗普已簽署《人權法案》後不久，魯比奧隨即透過Twitter發表聲明指：「本月初，兩黨展示出鋪天蓋地的團結，國會通過《香港人權與民主法案》，我拍手歡迎總統特朗普將這關鍵的法案簽署成為法律。美國現時擁有新且具意義的工具，用以阻止北京進一步影響和干預香港內部事務。這項新法案在香港上周剛結束具歷史性、且打破投票率的選舉後出台，時機來得不能再及時，這突顯美國支持香港一直奉行的自由。我期待與政府合作實行這法律。」
Senator Marco Rubio applauds @POTUS for signing his #HongKongHumanRightsandDemocracyAct.— Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) November 27, 2019
Statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AfhmBnQNX3
同樣支持法案的共和黨參議員克魯茲（Ted Cruz），亦透過Twitter發帖並寫道：「樂見@realDonaldTrump（特朗普Twitter帳戶名稱）#StandWithHongKong（與香港同在），並簽署了《香港人權與民主法案》，當中包括我在法案中所提倡、基於中國共產黨侵犯香港自治權的情況下，重新評估#HongKong的特權。」
Excellent to see @realDonaldTrump #StandWithHongKong & sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which includes my bill calling for reevaluating privileges for #HongKong in light of encroachments on HK's autonomy by the Chinese Communist Party.pic.twitter.com/CVGS3QokVd— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) 2019年11月27日
克魯茲的黨友霍利（Josh Hawley）亦透過社交網表示，「這是最佳度過#Thanksgiving2019（2019感恩節）周末的方式，@realDonaldTrump 已簽署了《香港人權與民主法案》。」
A great way to begin the #Thanksgiving2019 weekend. @realDonaldTrump has signed the #hongkong Human Rights & Democracy Act! https://t.co/UdFwOQ6ooe— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) 2019年11月27日