加拿大渥太華市中心爆槍擊案1死3傷

加拿大首都渥太華（Ottawa）市區1月8日早上出現槍擊案，事件造成1人死亡、3人重傷。警方目前仍在緝拿槍手。

3人重傷

警方稱，在早上7時半左右接到舉報，在吉爾摩街（Gilmour Street）發生案件。急救人員稱，至早上8時，有3人送醫，他們傷勢嚴重。

警方勸喻居民不要前往涉事現場一帶。

