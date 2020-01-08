加拿大渥太華市中心爆槍擊案1死3傷

撰文：成依華
最後更新日期：
加拿大首都渥太華（Ottawa）市區1月8日早上出現槍擊案，事件造成1人死亡、3人重傷。警方目前仍在緝拿槍手。
One ambulance pulling away from the scene. If you live in the area and heard or saw anything, please shoot me a DM. pic.twitter.com/oOYFOnvKTR— Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) January 8, 2020
3人重傷
警方稱，在早上7時半左右接到舉報，在吉爾摩街（Gilmour Street）發生案件。急救人員稱，至早上8時，有3人送醫，他們傷勢嚴重。
警方勸喻居民不要前往涉事現場一帶。
Here's a map showing the neighbourhood where the shooting occurred in downtown Ottawa: pic.twitter.com/MWaVUCu4eg— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 8, 2020