【美國示威】與特朗普「對着幹」　華盛頓市長下令白宮外寫大字

美國首都華盛頓哥倫比亞特區（Washington D.C.）市長鮑澤（Muriel Bowser）因不滿白宮外的和平示威者遭強勢驅離，與總統特朗普（Donald Trump）隔空爭執。當地政府6月5日在白宮外路面漆上「黑人的命也是命」（Black Lives Matter）的大字，吸引大批民眾圍觀。
華盛頓哥倫比亞特區政府當天一早派員到第16號街（16th Street）清理路面，之後由畫家用黃色油漆在地上寫上「黑人的命也是命」幾個大字。鮑澤還宣布，從K街（K Street）到H街（H Street）之間的16號街路段，改名為「黑人的命也是命廣場」（Black Lives Matter Plaza）。
Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination.— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020
Determination to make America the land it ought to be. pic.twitter.com/XOfu6CGEGY
特朗普其後在Twitter推文批評鮑澤是「無能市長」，稱她的財務預算完全失控，經常向聯邦政府要施捨，又批評她現在要與拯救她的國民警衛隊 （National Guard）對抗。
The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for “handouts”, is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020
16號街直通白宮前的拉斐特廣場（Lafayette Square），拉斐特廣場前方就是H街，人們直行穿過I街（I Street），就是K街。不只如此，16街與H街的交界處，就是聖公會聖約翰教堂（St. John's Episcopal Church）。
特朗普6月1日在聖公會聖約翰教堂外拿着《聖經》讓記者拍照，但為讓他們拍照，卻動用警方施放催淚氣體驅散示威群眾，做法備受外界批評。鮑澤亦表達不滿。