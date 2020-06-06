【美國示威】與特朗普「對着幹」　華盛頓市長下令白宮外寫大字

美國首都華盛頓哥倫比亞特區（Washington D.C.）市長鮑澤（Muriel Bowser）因不滿白宮外的和平示威者遭強勢驅離，與總統特朗普（Donald Trump）隔空爭執。當地政府6月5日在白宮外路面漆上「黑人的命也是命」（Black Lives Matter）的大字，吸引大批民眾圍觀。

華盛頓哥倫比亞特區政府當天一早派員到第16號街（16th Street）清理路面，之後由畫家用黃色油漆在地上寫上「黑人的命也是命」幾個大字。鮑澤還宣布，從K街（K Street）到H街（H Street）之間的16號街路段，改名為「黑人的命也是命廣場」（Black Lives Matter Plaza）。

特朗普其後在Twitter推文批評鮑澤是「無能市長」，稱她的財務預算完全失控，經常向聯邦政府要施捨，又批評她現在要與拯救她的國民警衛隊 （National Guard）對抗。

16號街直通白宮前的拉斐特廣場（Lafayette Square），拉斐特廣場前方就是H街，人們直行穿過I街（I Street），就是K街。不只如此，16街與H街的交界處，就是聖公會聖約翰教堂（St. John's Episcopal Church）。

特朗普6月1日在聖公會聖約翰教堂外拿着《聖經》讓記者拍照，但為讓他們拍照，卻動用警方施放催淚氣體驅散示威群眾，做法備受外界批評。鮑澤亦表達不滿。

