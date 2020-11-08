美國大選2020｜拜登當選總統　多國領袖祝賀　德外交人員話中有話

美聯社、全國廣播公司（NBC）、美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）及英國廣播公司（BBC）等在香港時間早上12時30分已稱民主黨總統候選人拜登（Joe Biden）拿下關鍵州賓夕法尼亞州，取得290張選舉人票（當選門檻是270張），贏得美國大選。隨後，多國領導人及高官表示祝賀。
德國總理默克爾（Angela Merkel）及西班牙首相（Pedro Sánchez）桑切斯及加拿大總理杜魯多（Justin Trudeau）分別致賀。
英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）恭喜拜登及賀錦麗勝選，稱美國是英國最重要的盟友，並期待在氣候變化、貿易到安全等兩國都認為是優先的事務上緊密合作。
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xrpE99W4c4— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2020
法國總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）寫道，「美國人民已經選出他們的總統，恭喜拜登和賀錦麗！」馬克龍稱：「我們在克服當下的挑戰方面有很多事情要做，我們一起努力吧。」
The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020
印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）在推文中轉發以往他與拜登會面時的照片，並說期待再與他緊密合作，將印美關係帶到一個新的高度。
Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
德國外長馬斯（Heiko Maas）在Twitter寫道：「好事是終於有了清楚的數字。 我們期待與下一屆美國政府合作。 我們想為跨太平洋的新起點、一個新的協議上，投資在我們合作之中。」
Gut, dass es endlich klare Zahlen gibt. Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit der nächsten US-Regierung. Wir wollen in unsere Zusammenarbeit investieren, für einen transatlantischen Neuanfang, einen New Deal. #Election2020 #Election2020results— Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) November 7, 2020
德國外交部「跨大西洋合作協調員」拜爾（Peter Beyer）在推文中祝賀拜登，稱德國及歐洲期待繼續與美國保持夥伴關係。不過他對路透社發表的評論看來是話中有話：「我們將有一位對歐洲感興趣的美國總統，不想讓我們彼此對抗。」
Congratulations to @JoeBiden on winning the presidential election. #Germany and #Europe are looking forward to continue the partnership with the #USA. Let‘s build the New West together! #President-elect Biden #BidenHarris2020 #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/LR71zJoUny— Peter Beyer MdB (@Peter_Beyer) November 7, 2020
愛爾蘭總理馬丁（Micheál Martin）發推文：「 拜登一生都是這個國家的真正朋友，我期待在未來的幾年與他合作。 我也期待在情況許可時歡迎他回家！」拜登是愛爾蘭裔移民後代。
I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020