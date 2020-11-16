拜登勝選｜特朗普：將提出重大訴訟　挑戰大選結果

美國現任總統特朗普在美國時間11月15日數次在Twitter就大選發文，最新一條推文中，他說將提出「重大訴訟」，挑戰2020大選結果。

特朗普沒有說明他的競選團隊是否會提出新的訴訟，但稱「我們即將提出的一些重大訴訟，證明2020選舉違憲（unconstitutionality），並對有人那些為改變結果的做出的事表達憤怒，（它們）將會被入稟！」。

