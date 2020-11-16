拜登勝選｜特朗普：將提出重大訴訟　挑戰大選結果

撰文：許懿安
美國現任總統特朗普在美國時間11月15日數次在Twitter就大選發文，最新一條推文中，他說將提出「重大訴訟」，挑戰2020大選結果。
特朗普沒有說明他的競選團隊是否會提出新的訴訟，但稱「我們即將提出的一些重大訴訟，證明2020選舉違憲（unconstitutionality），並對有人那些為改變結果的做出的事表達憤怒，（它們）將會被入稟！」。
Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020