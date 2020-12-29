12港人潛逃｜歐盟要求中國立即釋放12港人　籲確保審訊公平公正

撰文：許懿安
最後更新日期：
12名涉嫌觸犯內地偷越邊境罪的港人，至今仍被關押在深圳鹽田看守所。深圳市鹽田區人民檢察院12月24日正式起訴他們，並會為其餘2名未成年港人進行不公開聽證，以決定是否起訴。案件28日在深圳鹽田人民法院正式開審。歐盟12月29日發聲明，要求中國釋放他們。
歐盟發言人在日期為29日的聲明中指出：「被告不被獲准按照其意願選擇律師，對於被告的接觸亦已有嚴格限制、審訊並非在公開法庭進行，外交代表亦不能在法庭訴訟程序中出席，以及被拘留者的家屬出席審訊亦受阻。
The defendants were not permitted to appoint lawyers of their choice, and access to them in custody has been heavily restricted. The trial was not held in open court. Diplomatic representatives were unable to attend the court proceedings and the attendance of relatives of the detained was impeded.
聲明中指出，被告依據國際人權法以及中國《刑事訴訟法》應獲得公平審訊及公正法律程序的權力未被尊重。歐盟呼籲中國保確保這些人有公正及有公正的法律程序。此外歐盟要求立即釋放這12人，以及讓他們盡快回港。
The defendants' rights to a fair trial and due process - in accordance with international human rights law and as provided by China's Criminal Procedure Law - have not been respected. We call on China to guarantee procedural fairness and due process of law for these individuals.