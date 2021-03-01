35+初選｜香港47泛民人士被控　布林肯譴責並籲立即釋放

香港民主派47人因初選被控違反港區國安法，美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）2月28日譴責香港扣押並起訴泛民人士，呼籲立即釋放他們。
布林肯2月28日在Twitter發文稱，政治參與及自由表達意見不應是犯罪行為，美國與香港人站在一起。
藍韜文同日亦在Twitter稱，控罪令人深感不安，展示出國安法最了無修飾的條款被用於消除異己多於恢復秩序，與中國政府所承諾的是相反。
歐盟同日較早也在Facebook發布帖文，稱嚴重關切47人被控的事件，這表明正當的政治多元化在香港將不再被容忍。
香港警方國安處1月拘捕超過50名參與去年民主派初選的人士，他們2月28日須提前到警署報到，最終47人被控串謀顛覆國家政權罪，包括戴耀廷、區諾軒等初選協調人，2020年在初選大勝的「抗爭派」，無一倖免全部被告；民主黨、公民黨、社民連亦有多人被控。
案中有8人暫時未被起訴，包括民主黨涂謹申、鄺俊宇、衛生服務界前議員李國麟等。被控名單如下：