蓬佩奧與台灣駐美代表蕭美琴會面　兩人共享鳳梨酥

美國前國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）3月31日與台灣駐美代表蕭美琴會面，並獲對方分享鳳梨酥和珍珠奶茶等台灣食物。

蓬佩奧4月1日在Twitter上載兩人會面的照片，他表示自己擔任國務卿期間，曾對當時面對「無情壓力」的台灣提供支持，並強調美國在自由、民主以及自由市場經濟方面與台灣共享核心價值觀。

蕭美琴在Twitter回應，向蓬佩奧表達感謝，稱台方感激他的友誼與支持，期待能夠繼續與華府就台美關係進行討論。她特別指出兩人在會面期間曾享用鳳梨酥。

蓬佩奧曾在3月9日形容將來造訪台灣為「一件很棒的事」，中央社報道，蕭美琴向蓬佩奧表達台灣有很多朋友期待他的來訪，希望在疫情改善和邊境管制措施放寬後安排。

中國外交部日前重申，台灣問題是中美關係中最重要且最敏感的問題，一個中國原則是中美關係的政治基礎。中方堅決反對任何形式的美台官方往來，敦促美方充分認識台灣問題的高度敏感性，恪守一個中國原則和中美三個聯合公報規定，不向「台獨」分裂勢力發出任何錯誤信號，不要試圖突破中方底線。

