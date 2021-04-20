歐洲超級聯賽｜威廉王子：傷害我們熱愛的足球

撰文：洪怡霖
最後更新日期：
英國威廉王子（Prince William）4月19日就歐洲超級聯賽（Super League，下稱歐超聯）宣布成立表示反對，並稱這項計劃將傷害其熱愛的足球。
威廉王子當天在Twitter稱：「現在，我們必須比以往更保護整個足球社區，從最高層到基層（捍衛）公平競爭價值的核心。」
Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 19, 2021
I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love. W
本身是英超球會阿士東維拉（Aston Villa）球迷，兼英格蘭足總（The Football Association）會長的威廉王子稱：「我分享球迷對有關歐超聯計劃和它可能導致我們所愛的遊戲受到破壞的憂慮。」
威廉王子（左）是維拉球迷，並多次入場支持愛隊。圖為他在2020年3月1日於倫敦溫布萊球場觀看維拉對曼城的聯賽盃決賽。（Getty Images）
【「歐超聯」12支創會成員球會】（按圖進入）
+6
+6
+6