美國影星占士堅逝世終年82歲　曾飾演《教父》馬龍白蘭度長子

撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：

在美國電影《教父》（The Godfather）中飾演男主角馬龍白蘭度（Marlon Brando）長子桑尼（Sonny Corleone）的占士堅（James Caan）7月6日逝世，終年82歲。

占士堅是德籍猶太移民的兒子。他的Twitter帳戶7日推文宣布占士堅6日晚逝世的消息。

他進入荷里活（Hollywood）後，曾參與荷里活名匠侯活鶴斯（Howard Hawks）的《El Dorado》、羅拔柯曼（Robert Altman）執導的《索命倒數》（Countdown）、法蘭西斯・福特・哥普拉（Francis Ford Coppola）的《紅粉飄零》（The Rain People）等。

除影視作品外，占士堅還曾以動畫形式現身《蓋酷家庭》（Family Guy）和《阿森一族》（The Simpsons）。

美國
電影
明星逝世
