美國影星占士堅逝世終年82歲 曾飾演《教父》馬龍白蘭度長子
撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：
在美國電影《教父》（The Godfather）中飾演男主角馬龍白蘭度（Marlon Brando）長子桑尼（Sonny Corleone）的占士堅（James Caan）7月6日逝世，終年82歲。
占士堅是德籍猶太移民的兒子。他的Twitter帳戶7日推文宣布占士堅6日晚逝世的消息。
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
End of tweet
他進入荷里活（Hollywood）後，曾參與荷里活名匠侯活鶴斯（Howard Hawks）的《El Dorado》、羅拔柯曼（Robert Altman）執導的《索命倒數》（Countdown）、法蘭西斯・福特・哥普拉（Francis Ford Coppola）的《紅粉飄零》（The Rain People）等。
除影視作品外，占士堅還曾以動畫形式現身《蓋酷家庭》（Family Guy）和《阿森一族》（The Simpsons）。