美國沃爾瑪超市槍擊案或多達10死 目擊者：店經理衝進休息室開槍
撰文：成依華
出版：更新：
美國維珍尼亞州切薩皮克（Chesapeake）一間沃爾瑪（Walmart）商店11月22日晚上發生槍擊案，當地警方稱有多人死亡。美媒之後指，死者可能多達10人。
美媒指，警方在11月22日晚上10時12分左右接獲舉報。
英國廣播公司（BBC）報道，一名疑是店經理的男子開火，然後向自己開槍，目前已死亡。
《每日郵報》報道，一名沃爾瑪員工在網上講述自己的經歷，透露槍手是其中一位店經理，他稱「我剛離開休息室，那店經理走進去，開始殺裏面的人，開始槍擊。傷心地我們失去了數位同儕。」
An employee from the Chesapeake, VA Walmart where the latest shooting occurred shares his experience.— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 23, 2022
He says the Manager was the shooter, and he just barely avoided the shooting in the break room himself.pic.twitter.com/niuGn4xIZL
警方代表科辛斯基（Leo Kosinski）向傳媒稱，相信槍手是其中一名死者。