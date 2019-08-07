俄羅斯超長腿女模抬腿閂車尾箱　引起網絡挑戰熱潮

來自俄羅斯的辣媽KOL Anna Kanyuk，不僅身高178cm，擁有一雙驚人大長腿，經常在IG做超高難度的瑜伽動作，隨時隨地一字馬劈腿，非常厲害。要數Anna最厲害的一招，可說是她一手抱B，一手扶BB車，抬腿關私家車車尾箱，簡直嘆為觀止。
Anna Kanyuk 這招抬腿關車尾範引起一陣熱潮。（IG影片截圖／anna_kanyuk）
這位辣媽擁有天使臉孔，魔鬼身材，渾身肌肉勻稱，看來相當強悍，不負俄羅斯戰鬥民族之名。Anna早前在IG上載一條短片，她身穿性感比堅尼上裝，超短熱褲，腳踏5吋豆零高踭鞋，一手抱著10個月大的女兒Gia，一手從私家車後備箱中拿出BB車，單手輕鬆地打開BB車，然後將腿畢直地抬起，用高跟鞋的細跟按下後備箱上的按鈕，關上了後備箱，然後輕鬆地轉身離開。
Anna是連鎖健身房的老闆，在俄羅斯幾大城市都有分店，自己做埋生招牌，她雖然天生麗質，但也有賴後天保持長期健身的習慣，才令這位媽媽產後依然擁有傲人身材，Anna說，瑜伽和健身讓身體柔軟並有活力，也讓她的身材更加完美。
Anna這條短片引起廣泛關注，網上引起挑戰熱潮#annakanyukchallenge，仿傚她的這套關車尾箱動作，不過當然大部份不及她那麼優雅。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Shorty Problems!!😂🤷♀️💦 Tried the @anna_kanyuk , but my short 5’2” frame couldn’t make the cut🤪 I’ll wear my platforms next time! (And warm up. I did this cold, hence the bad leg lines🤦♀️💦)💪🌟✨ Wearing my @carbon38 ribbed tank❤️ I love that I can just wear it out easily🎶 Get yours and more with 15% off your first 2 purchases within 60 days with code: YUMIMAS20 😆🌟 In other news, Shiya is 3 Years and 8 Months young today! She’s such a big girl now...😭💕 (I mean just look at her posing and then wondering what her crazy mom is doing😂) 🎥: Obaachan 🙌✨ #HappyBabies #MomLife #AnnaKanyukChallenge #ShortyProbs #LifeInHeels #LosAngeles #Summer #Athleisure #DancerMom #MyBabyGirls 💕#IWillWarmUpNextTume #BabyzenYoyo #Team38 #August2019
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Pilates Women 🤩 @troypilates e gelen kadınlar temsili 💪🎊🎉🏋️♀️🤩🎈❣️😍@modavesosyete #loveithateit @anna_kanyuk #challenge #fiitwoman#pilates#motıvatıon #yoga#strech#show#workout#ceossfit#gym#strong#300squatchallange @caglasikel #diet#healtyfood #sports#exercise#pilateslovers#annakanyukchallenge