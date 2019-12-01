收集高以翔生前點滴　好兄弟毛加恩IG公開4分鐘剪輯片段勁催淚

台灣男神高以翔在內地錄製節目《追我吧》意外猝死，原本要擔任好友毛加恩婚禮的伴郎，如今卻無法實現。毛加恩於日前舉行的婚禮上，除了請讓賓客們默哀10秒，也在現場播放高以翔生前的影片，今日他決定將這段影片在IG上公開，裡面充滿了高以翔與親友間的回憶。

高以翔生前與毛加恩可以說是「Friend過打Band」，按圖回顧他們的相處點滴 :

這短短4分多鐘的影片，有着許多高以翔與朋友、家人的合照和零碎的片段，可以看到他打波、在泳池戲水、滑雪的身影，還有正在照顧貓狗的愛心一面，當然也充滿他永遠暖心的微笑。毛加恩透露，之所以會公開這段短片，是因為這一切都是透過高以翔而連結起的關係。影片製作的時間很短，他們已盡可能向親友們搜集照片素材，但高以翔暖心的一面早已超過影片所能呈現的，希望看了影片的人能像他們一樣心靈被深深打動。

