收集高以翔生前點滴　好兄弟毛加恩IG公開4分鐘剪輯片段勁催淚

台灣男神高以翔在內地錄製節目《追我吧》意外猝死，原本要擔任好友毛加恩婚禮的伴郎，如今卻無法實現。毛加恩於日前舉行的婚禮上，除了請讓賓客們默哀10秒，也在現場播放高以翔生前的影片，今日他決定將這段影片在IG上公開，裡面充滿了高以翔與親友間的回憶。
高以翔生前與毛加恩可以說是「Friend過打Band」，按圖回顧他們的相處點滴 :
這短短4分多鐘的影片，有着許多高以翔與朋友、家人的合照和零碎的片段，可以看到他打波、在泳池戲水、滑雪的身影，還有正在照顧貓狗的愛心一面，當然也充滿他永遠暖心的微笑。毛加恩透露，之所以會公開這段短片，是因為這一切都是透過高以翔而連結起的關係。影片製作的時間很短，他們已盡可能向親友們搜集照片素材，但高以翔暖心的一面早已超過影片所能呈現的，希望看了影片的人能像他們一樣心靈被深深打動。
For those that weren’t able to see this video last night, we wanted to share a snapshot of how many relationships that were built because of G. Because of such short timing to get this video done, we were only able to include as many friends and family pictures as possible. Needless to say, he touched more hearts than one video can show, but we wanted last night to include a tribute to G, and that this would bring tears of joy that we celebrated such good times with our brother. May this video touch your hearts as much as it has ours. #godfreygao 📹: @vkwed
