陳宇琛索妻林佑蔚臨盆仍索爆　爆原生家庭問題：有邊緣性人格障礙

石修兒子陳宇琛（Sam）與前有線主播林佑蔚（Camille）結婚五年，今年六月宣布造人成功，預產期在12月，而臨盆在即的Camille昨日（12/12）在社交平台曬出自己的巨肚，當中見到她身形仍相當纖瘦，令人羨慕，難怪不少網民稱她為「最索孕婦」。可能是快要迎接新生命，令Camille變得感性，於是貼出長文，自爆原生家庭充滿問題，她寫道：「我出生在一個身心受虐待的家庭，家庭成員有自戀和邊緣性人格障礙，我選擇與他們斷絕聯繫，這種虐待是沒有明顯的傷疤。你很容易被他人情感操控認為一切不正常都是正常的，如果出了什麼問題，你會覺得自己就是問題。（I was born into a mentally and physically abusive family, of members with narcissistic and borderline personality disorders, whom I’ve chosen to have no contact with.The thing about certain abuse is there are no visible scars. You are gaslit into thinking everything abnormal is normal, and if something’s wrong, you’re the problem. ）」

有過這樣的經歷，Camille表示這是一封寫給Sam、即將出生的女兒、上帝以及所有Camille生命中的同行者的情書，並寄語：「如果你正在經歷我經歷過的事情，無論是否懷孕，男人、女人、任何人——你都會被看到、被聽到並且被愛。（If you’re going through what I’ve gone through, pregnant or not, man, woman, anyone - You are seen, you are heard and you are loved.）」真是非常窩心。而Sam亦馬上留言撐愛妻：「感謝你依然堅強，我同囡囡都以你為榮。 （Thank you for staying strong, our daughter and I are so proud of you!!!）」

