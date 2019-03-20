【杜敬謙逝世】奧運6金得主洛捷迪悼念　「很感恩識到這位朋友」

香港泳手杜敬謙訓練期間猝逝，引起全球泳壇關注，繼孫楊及麥紐臣後，再在世界級泳手哀悼杜敬謙。奧運6金得主洛捷迪在社交網站表示，很高興認識杜敬謙這個朋友，讚揚他不但是實力強勁的競爭對手，還是個好人。

杜敬謙（Kenneth To）近月在美國佛羅里達州訓練，在香港時間昨日早上，他於練水期間突然暈倒，搶救後證實不治，終年26歲。杜敬謙英年早逝的消息，引起香港、澳洲以至全球泳壇的關注。

杜敬謙在美國訓練期間暈倒，送院後不治。（資料圖片）

美國泳手洛捷迪（Ryan Lochte）在香港時間今晨於社交網站悼念杜敬謙，他留言：「文字無法表達出我對杜敬謙逝世的傷痛。」這名34歲奧運游泳項目6金得主表示，很高興與杜敬謙做朋友，「我十分感恩，能夠跟他做朋友，在過去幾年認識他。他不但是個強悍的競爭對手，更重要的是，他真的是個好人。」

在2012年的短池游泳世界錦標賽，洛捷迪（中）以51.21秒得男子100米混合泳金牌，而杜敬謙（左）則以51.38秒得銀牌。（互聯網）

洛捷迪慰問杜敬謙的家人、女友及朋友，最後表示：「我會掛念你，老友！」洛捷迪在Instagram上放了兩張杜敬謙的照片，一張是杜敬謙獨照，另一張是兩人在2012同台領獎的合照。在當年的短池游泳世界錦標賽，洛捷迪以51.21秒得男子100米混合泳金牌，而杜敬謙則以51.38秒得銀牌。

美國泳手洛捷迪連續4屆奧運都贏得金牌。（Getty Images）

此外，美國游泳總會亦在Twitter轉載了杜敬謙逝世的消息。澳洲奧運隊的官方Twitter亦發文悼念，「這個早上得悉一單令人傷心的新聞，曾代表澳洲泳隊出戰青年奧運的杜敬謙去世。在澳洲奧委會以至整個奧運的大家庭中，很多人都是杜敬謙的朋友。」

杜敬謙保持多項香港游泳紀錄。（資料圖片）

