【足球熱話】史摩寧家中花園疑被噴老鼠藥　愛犬不幸誤服亡

狗隻是人類最忠心的朋友，可惜由曼聯外借至羅馬的中堅史摩寧卻經歷喪犬之痛，他的愛犬Miley在3星期不幸離世，該名英格蘭中堅當然相當難過。根據英國的《太陽報》透露，Miley疑因在花園誤吃老鼠藥不幸去世。
史摩寧在上月底，在個人Instagram中公布狗女Miley的死訊，而他亦表達與愛犬的深厚感情。Miley上月底在羅馬的家中突然暈倒，獸醫在治療時在牠的體內發現腫瘤，其餘兩犬在數日後同樣感到不適，發現牠們在花園被噴老鼠藥，而他史摩寧與妻子亦不知此事，亦是Miley誤服因而身亡。
史摩寧是愛犬之人，原來在家中育有3隻狗。（資料圖片／Getty Images）
史摩寧與愛犬Miley感情深厚，可惜Miley早前不慎誤服老鼠藥身亡。（史摩寧Instagram截圖）
根據《太陽報》的報道，史摩寧對Miley的離世依然感到十分難過，表示家中的3隻愛犬不只是寵物，是他們的家庭成員之一，並指若果他們知道花園有老鼠藥的話，他將不會讓牠們在花園中行走。史摩寧在Instagram中表示，他與Miley是不可分割，朋友更笑言他的生命有兩個最重要的女性，他會永遠掛念牠。
史摩寧妻子Sam在Instagram上發文，呼籲其他人必須慎重處理老鼠藥這些危險品，希望不要再有其他無辜動物受害。及後，Sam再度發文指另外兩隻愛犬的康復進度良好。
PLEASE READ...... When Miley collapsed the vet found a tumour and put the internal bleeding which led to her death down to that, but it turns out that wasn’t the problem. A few days later Ruben and my mums dog got ill, and although dismissed by vets we realised that they had all eaten rat poison that had carelessly been put in our garden ,uncovered, without our knowledge. Obviously Miley being older and smaller was effected the most. Ruben and Summer are on medication and doing much better and will make a full recovery. It’s an awful situation but we are all coping well and trying to implement the many lessons this sad situation has presented us with. Acceptance, forgiveness, faith and making the most of life knowing how quickly it can be taken to name a few 💜 I just wanted to let everyone know so that perhaps people can be more careful with dangerous products like rat poison and also so that people can be aware and read the signs to hopefully save an animals life that might have eaten such a thing. Look out for green/blue colouring in their poo for starters. The vet we saw was told about this but dismissed it as not being poison and as the dogs seemed fine we didn’t investigate further. Please be careful. 💜 Big love to all our fury friends and especially Miley who will be in my heart forever 💜
Now a very, very big part of my heart is missing. Anyone who knew me and Miley knew we were inseparable. People often joked how I had two women in my life. When I first met miley I was afraid of her. I grew up with many different neighbours with aggressive dogs thinking that’s how all dogs are. Without her I wouldn’t of found the connection and compassion that I was missing towards all animals. I could never have imagined just how much of an impact she would have on my life. You were a special soul and we were truly blessed that you came into our lives. ❤️
今季由曼聯外借至羅馬的史摩寧（Chris Smalling），並成為球隊的必然正選，亦交出穩健的表現，盛傳愛華頓及熱刺有意羅致該名30歲的守衛，而史摩寧亦有望爭取重返英格蘭國家隊，出戰今夏的歐洲國家盃決賽周。
史摩寧今季在羅馬表現不俗，有望入選英格蘭的歐國盃大軍名單。（資料圖片／Getty Images）