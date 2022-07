跳水世錦賽｜「夢之隊」橫掃全部項目13金　日本小將險破中國美夢

The Last Duraflex Dive of the day of the 19th FINA World Championships is from the Men 10m Platform Final 🇯🇵Rikuto Tamai showcased an incredible Reverse 2½ Somersault 2½ Twists pike (Dive 5255B) and the judges liked it! With a total score of 95.40! #diving #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/Ft1JHm6uCd