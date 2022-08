車路士想念他嗎？迪姆華拿德國盃帽子戲法　萊比錫大勝8：0晉級

Teutonia Ottensen 0-8 RB Leipzig



19' ⚽️ Werner

20' ⚽️ Werner

40' ⚽️ A. Silva

43' ⚽️ Werner

53' ⚽️ A. Silva

56' ⚽️ Forsberg

77' ⚽️ Nkunku

90' ⚽️ Olmo



Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea tonight after ex-player, Timo Werner scored a first-half hat-trick. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Gyil6FpVpS