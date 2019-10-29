Camera Obscura 能走出成員離世陰霾再推出新作嗎？

10 月，是 indie pop 樂隊 Camera Obscura（ CO ）成員 Carey Lander 逝世四周年。她在 2015 年 10 月 11 日，於在樂隊推出第五張專輯《 Desire Lines 》和巡迴後去世，對樂隊由其靈魂人物 Tracyanne Campbell 打擊尤甚，CO 在這之後未有任何新作推出，Tracyanne 也要慢慢從心理陰影中走回出來，那大家還會有機會見到 Camera Obscura 的新作嗎？

聽 Camera Obscura，是因為在中學時期聽 Belle And Sebastian，都是來自蘇格蘭，都是 Indie Pop，也因為 MCB 音樂離誌，也因為 Monitor Records，中學階段 - 2003 年，以看 MCB 為樂，不知何解看著袁老總和一眾作者們用文字去形容歌曲如何好聽、如何有 Feel 是一件多麼痛快的事。也因為這樣，看到了 Monitor Records 介紹 Camera Obscura 的《 Underachievers Please Try Harder 》專輯，看到了兩個書生型女生作專輯封面，介紹中又提到「羞澀的歌聲」、「清新輕快曲風」，就買了第一張 CO 的專輯了。

Tracyanne Campbell 和 Carey Lander（右）

《 Underachievers Please Try Harder 》是樂隊的第二張專輯，也是首次 Camera Obscura 最齊人的一張專輯（ Carey Lander 正式加入），專輯一開始就是清脆的結他聲第一首《 Suspended from Class 》已沒令人失望，主音 Tracyanne Campbell 那種抽離感濃烈的聲線，唱出一首要「 friendzone 」男生的歌，最有趣是要故作「無知」，說自己「沒資格上課了」，那種 sarcastic 真是令人心痛（笑）

“I can be a friend to youI won't pretend I'm not interested in breaking your heart It's not love, no it's nothing like that” “I should be suspended from class I don't know my elbow from my ass I should be suspended from class”

專輯每一首歌都由 Tracyanne Campbell 作詞和編曲，之後的歌曲如《 Keep In Clean 》、《 Teenager 》、《 Before You Cry 》都是訴說了被情感所傷的事，加上尤其 John Henderson 的平淡聲線，令人感到唱者對情感的麻木和無奈。到尾二一首《 Knee Deep at the NPL 》感覺很奇妙，給我的感覺是唯一一首最淒美的歌，歌詞每句都令我有畫面：

“You could offer me a penny for my thoughts They're not worth a damn, they're not worth a lot I've been getting loose with my tongue and free with my hands How can I expect you to understand who I am?”

而整張專輯的 Ballad，就是最尾一首《 Lunar Sea 》，「 For the Lunar sea see the river moon and you've got it. Match the finest words to the greatest tune and you bought it 」，真如在月影下的海洋上看星一般。

其後買回首張大碟《 Biggest Bluest Hi-Fi 》，聽得出那種處女作的青嫩感，不過，真的不得不佩服 Trancyanne 的情感表達，可以說是羞澀味，但我更覺是用抽離感去加強了那種幽怨。《 Eighties Fan 》是大碟中最最最正的一首歌，也可以在 mv 中見到還未加入樂隊的 Carey 呢，Tracyanne 也很年輕和... 瘦... 哈哈～

還有不得不提的，首兩張專輯，CO 都找來了 Belle And Sebastian 的主腦 Stuart Murdoch 監製，所以整個感覺都很「 女版 B&S 」：

在這兩張專輯這後，Camera Obscura 來了一個大改變，這個改變也可以說是影響了整隊樂隊之後的方向，那就是在 2003 年 John Henderson 離隊，一直覺得雖然 CO 的歌都是 Tracyanne 作詞作曲，但 John 的影響力一定不少，在 2006 年 Pitchfork 一個訪問中，記者單刀直入問有關 John 離隊的細節和原因時，Tracyanne 直接了當說：「我不會多談。」記者再問會否影響樂隊的創作？Tracyanne 則說：「他（ John ）要寫自己的歌，他是個有能之士也是個很好的作詞人，樂隊最後的選擇可視作問題也可視作可克服的關口，而我們也克服到了。」

John Henderson（下排中綠衫）時期的 Camera Obscura。

是否有些不歡而散的味道？到現在樂隊也沒有對這事說過一句。但看到的是，CO 第三張專輯《 Let's Get Out of This Country 》風格沒有了那抽離感，編曲和音質層次多了，Tracyanne 唱出來的聲線也沒有之前的平淡，感情色彩濃厚了不少。同名歌曲也是一首為新世代人迷失在社會之中的納喊、不如一起放下一切出走：

“Let's hit the road dear friend of mine Wave goodbye to our thankless jobs Drive for miles and never turn off” “Everyone else thinks it's the bee's knees What does the city have to offer me? I just can't see”

整張專輯都讓人覺得很熱鬧、很「厚」之感，而叫作有回 CO 前作那淡淡然感覺的歌，就是《 Country Mile 》了，靜靜的，也有回那抽離感，歌詞更是令人痛心的：

“I wish you could be here with me I would show you off like a trophy The road it winds, it twists, it turns, now my stomach burns Once again I'll be the foolish one Thinking a blink of these lashes would make you come...”

加上一句「 I don't believe in true love anyway 」，當時聽沒怎麼樣，人大了，就明白了那種愁緒，最後一句「 I feel lost 」就年紀多大都適用自己身上...但不知為何，歌詞都是愁愁的，Tracyanne 的歌聲總讓人感到很療癒...

其後的 3 年時光， CO 簽了英國著名獨立唱片廠牌 4AD，也推出了樂隊第 4 張專輯《 My Maudlin Career 》，故名思義，又是悲情主義，更可以說是 Tracyanne 的「分手發洩歌集」，《 French Navy 》、《 The Sweetest Thing 》、《 You Told A Lie 》都在訴說一個 hopeless romantic 的故事，對感情的糾結，更在《 James 》一曲繪形繪聲的向一個傷害過自己的男生「說不」，更非常 sarcastic：

“And James, he came to the door Wanting to know for sure Why love gets up and goes I'm sorry but it had no place to grow Oh, James, my love for you is stronger, don't you know? I'd like to celebrate you, dear All in all it's been a pretty good year I looked deep within myself I got scared by just how hard I fell Oh, James, you broke me, I thought I knew you well”

當然不得不提專輯同名歌《 My Maudlin Career 》了，雖然歌裡最後不停唱「 This maudlin career has come to an end. I don't want to be sad again 」，但根本是全張專輯最 sad 的一首歌，或者是一個前後對比，感情濃烈和感情淡卻的對比：

“You kissed me on the forehead, now this kiss is giving me a concussion We were love at first sight, now it's crush, it's crushing”

而聽得最深刻的一句，也經常令自己對感情反省的一句：

Your pain's gigantic but it's not as big as your ego 《 My Maudlin Career 》-- Camera Obscura

很多人在所謂的談戀愛時，都以自己為中心，其實最愛的都是自己...

卻在 2011 年，CO 正要製作第 5 張專輯時，Carey Lander 證實患上骨癌（ Osteosarcoma ），這個消息讓樂隊和樂迷感到震驚，對 Tracyanne 來說更是一個大打擊，這些年來，Carey 絕對是 CO 的重心、Tracyanne 的摯友。當時 Carey 奮力抗癌，更反過來鼓勵 Tracyanne 完成新歌，兩年後 - 2013 年，《 Desire Lines 》就正式推出了，但之後一切都變了...

《 Desire Lines 》可以說是樂隊最最最最多弦樂伴奏的一張專輯了，那種「 grand 」的感覺滿溢，加上 Traceyanne 的幽默地、平淡地訴說一幕幕心碎感情的歌詞，而成了她的標誌。

Tracyanne 在 The Guardians 的文章懷念 Carey 時寫道：「 2015 年夏天，Carey 和我、我伴侶及我兒子去渡假時，發現了骨癌復發，一切都惡化得很快，Carey 也知道自己快要死了。」Carey 在 Justgiving.com 為英國的 Sarcoma 癌病機構籌款 10 萬英鎊，為提升大家對癌病及患癌兒童的關注，Carey 在完成了這最後志願後，也在 2015 年 10 月 11 日去世。

之後的 4 年，Camera Obscura 進入了休止狀態，Tracyanne 也停了一段時間在音樂上，直到去年她和另一唱作人 Danny Coughlan 組成 Tracyanne & Danny 推出了專輯，當中有歌曲《 Alabama 》是向 Carey 致敬的：

“N-nothing will be easy Nothing's going to be as much fun Cause I miss you by the nighttime I miss you when the daytime's begun I couldn't hope For a better soul When I'm an old lady I'll still miss you like crazy, oh”

到兩個多月前，Camera Obsucra 自 Carey 去世後首次公開現場演出，於 Boaty Weekender 表演，這是個由 Belle & Sebastian 發起、在船上由巴塞隆拿到卡里亞里的音樂節。CO 找來了前 Amplifico 的主音作鍵琴及和唱，而 Tracyanne 在當中也說到樂隊已準備好再寫歌了，《 Desire Lines 》絕不會是 CO 最後一張專輯。

那新專輯不知會有甚麼驚喜呢？

