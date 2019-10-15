Cigarettes After Sex 新專輯 10 日後推出 先聽最新單曲

老實說，對於 Cigarettes After Sex 的音樂就是：好像來來去去都是一種 showgazing 模式和 slowcore 調子，但不知怎的你就是能分得很清楚每首歌的節奏、意境和內容，如《 K 》、《 Sunsetz 》、《 Truly 》等等都是很有濕濕的愛、那份「唯美的麻甩」的畫面。樂隊在 8 月公布的第二張專輯《 Cry 》將於 10 日後 10 月 25 日推出，不知今次他們的作品會不會比前作「 更濕更麻甩 」呢？
雖然 Cigarettes After Sex 新專輯的歌曲大部分都在 YouTube 上只有 20 多秒的 preview，但當中一首《 Hentai 》，用上了日本的「 變態主題 」了，即使未聽到是唱甚麼，都可以想像會是很濕很麻甩的情感吧？
於 Clockenflap 2018 時與 Cigarettes After Sex 的訪談：
【事後煙﹒Show 後煙】 Cigarettes After Sex 嘆紅雙喜
專輯《 Cry 》大家暫時可以聽到兩首完整單曲《 Heavenly 》和上星期上線的《 Falling In Love 》，都是可以來一個少少的 sneak peek，也同時唱出了大家心裡一直渴求、卻一直壓抑著的情感。
歌詞：
When I hold you close to me
I could always see a house by the ocean
& last night I could hear the waves
As I heard you say, “all that I want is to be yours”
Falling in love,
Falling in love
Deeper than I’ve felt it before with you, baby
I feel I’m falling in love with all my heart
Back when you were far away
We would go on dates to watch the same movie
& you were imagining sitting next to me
& holding my hand for the whole thing…
有樂迷聽完留言最精警：「腦袋對你說：這個女孩不存在；你的心卻很想說：會有這個女孩的！」
也以為 Cigarettes After Sex 第二張專輯會用上另一種實色作封面，想不到會是海的畫面呢。
再聽一下《 Heavenly 》吧
