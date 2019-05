Apple emoji設計嚴重錯誤？「二四排列」算盤被指從未存在！

When in history was a 2:4 abacus ever used? 🤨



Greeks/Romans used 1:4 counting stones. Chinese used 2:5 (for decimal or hex). Japan adopted China's 2:5 via Korea, then 1:5, then 1:4 in the modern era. Russia had 10 (middle 2 beads colored). Europe used 9 coins on a line board...