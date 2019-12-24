Apple平安夜聖誕派禮物！24/12至29/12登入App Store日日有驚喜！

撰文：李家樑
最後更新日期：
【Apple surprise】「平安夜，蘋果surprise」，蘋果於平安夜突然宣布派「福利」，12月24日（今日）至12月29日登入App Store，每天也有驚喜「禮物」！究竟會是什麼禮物呢？
蘋果平安夜驚喜轉眼即到，在App Store Preview頁中，突然出現「Tuesday's surprise」活動預告。
蘋果App Store Preview頁中，突然出現「Tuesday's surprise」活動預告。 （9to5mac）
Have you seen today's other goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the App Store's Apps, Games or Today tabs. From 24-29 December, you’ll find a new surprise every day on the App Store. Come back daily to discover what treat we've got waiting for you!
該活動在澳洲和部份亞洲國家用戶的App Store顯示。而據MacRumors報道，新西蘭已出現相關「驚喜」，原來是以下優惠：（點小圖放大看）
其實過往蘋果亦推出過「12 Days Of Gifts」，即在聖誕節期間每天送上免費Apps、音樂或電影等，惟2014年取消了這活動。5年後的今天，雖然活動稍稍縮水至6天，但果迷們一定會期待有什麼「驚喜」吧！
可是，香港地區暫未見相關活動通知，亦未知是否會在全球推出活動。