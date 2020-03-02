Macbook遭夾爆「空難」 前座客躺低椅背 航空公司乘客爭辯誰之過

【Apple Macbook Pro】搭飛機時最怕前座乘客突然躺低椅背睡覺，坐正在後不能吃飛機餐或開電腦工作，苦不堪言；近日有美國飛機乘客因為前座乘客突然躺低椅背，導致其新買的Macbook Pro螢幕爆裂，事件獲美國蘋果得悉，到底如何處理？
達美航空（Delta）一個乘客投訴被前座乘客躺下椅背「夾爆」電腦 【達美航空官網】
據英國《每日郵報》報道，Patrick Cassidy （@HardFactorPat）乘搭 達美航空（Delta Airlines）時，他新購入的Macbook Pro遇上「空難」：事源事主在Twitter上上載一張疑似他的「爆mon」Macbook Pro相片，他聲稱在他前面的乘客將座位傾斜躺低後，Macbook Pro的螢幕頓時碎裂：
Small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat.
他的意思，是建議航機座位或當前面的人座位對面儲物框上應有小紙條或警告標誌，可以防止乘客在傾斜座位時將後座的筆記簿電腦被毀。Pat Cassidy日前發文後獲得超過500個轉推（retweet）及超過5千人讚好，他在Twitter上發牢騷時，引來不少達美航空Haters關注並將Pat的遭遇廣傳！Pat Cassidy 更抱怨，如有空中服務員在前座乘客傾斜座位時提供協助，便不會被他的動作破壞了Pat的工作。
@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat. pic.twitter.com/QHmphXiDhH— Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020
@delta Also, this one is more of a critique than a suggestion. I really appreciate that your flight attendant came over to tell me that the passenger in front of me “needs to be able to recline” and then asked him “if he was okay?” as if your seat hadn’t just ruined my livelihood— Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020
但在Patrick的Twitter中亦有人懷疑，事主是否攜帶一部早已「爆mon」的Macbook Pro上機，然後拍一張相片，騙取達美航空甚至Apple關注，取得賠償或維修Macbook Pro等等；不過另一名回應Patrick推特，來自明尼蘇達州的Jud MacKrill，同樣貼上一張2018年10月拍攝的「Macbook 空難」相片，證實原來被前座乘客一個動作毀掉Notebook的「受害者」不止一人！Patrick亦有就事件透過電郵向航空公司報告。
So this happened on my flight home... pic.twitter.com/FQx7lS2ejT— Jud Mackrill 🎈 (@JudMackrill) October 4, 2019
雖然熱烈討論，到底是Patrick的一個不幸或是騙局仍然未有結論，但Patrick最新的回應貼出了一封由達美航空寄來的回覆，達美航空對Patrick Cassidy賠償相等於75美元（約HK$585）的禮品卡，Patrick形容達美航空的回應「是給一個6歲小孩的賠償」。至於其他關注事件的網民對事件都有不同反應，有部分堅持達美航空沒有實際責任，但亦有人歸咎可能是航機座位設計問題，當中更有人表示工作用電腦購買Apple Care+ 便可獲得維修。
Patrick獲達美航空賠償75美元禮品卡。
▼▼Twitter網友回應▼▼
意外就是意料之外，遇上這場「空難」，大家認為事主、前座乘客、航空公司哪一方的責任較多？
資料來源：每日郵報