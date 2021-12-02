Apple App Store Awards 2021｜Apple正式公布了15款本年度的取得App Store Awards的軟件／遊戲，每一款都在不少用家取得非常不錯的口碑，值得iPhone／iPad／Apple Watch／Mac／Apple TV用家下載使用。



今年合共15款apps奪得不同主題的年度最佳apps（Apple）

蘋果CEO Tim Cook感激各位開發者於這艱苦的一年中仍不斷努力，「這是Apple一年中最喜歡的時刻之一，因可向才華橫溢的開發者的工作表示敬意，製作的應用程式為用家們提供了娛樂、信息和啟發。2021年，這些軟件於大家的生活中扮演著比以往任何時候都更重要的角色，令大家可以在這充滿挑戰的一年繼續前進。而且，幫助我們彼此建立更深層次的聯繫、創造力，並與其他人體驗及互動。我們為App Store可以幫助開發者創新、蓬勃發展而感到自豪。 我們祝福他們可以繼續開發的令人驚嘆的應用程式，以及他們所有生活。」

Toca Life World全球下載量達2億以上，超人氣模擬遊戲。

👇👇2021 App Store Award winners介紹👇👇

Apps工具類別：

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life WorldiPad App of the Year:LumaFusionMac App of the Year:CraftApple TV App of the Year:DAZNApple Watch App of the Year:Carrot Weather

遊戲類別：

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild RiftiPad Game of the Year:MARVEL Future RevolutionMac Game of the Year:MystApple TV Game of the Year:Space Marshals 3Apple Arcade Game of the Year:Fantasian

還有5款Apple Trend of the Year主題：「Connection」的軟件👇👇

