停電出唔到門　The Rock趕返工竟徒手扯斷大鐵閘　維修人員嚇到傻

真正的男人要上班，一道鐵閘是擋不住的！荷李活巨星 「The Rock」Dwayne Johnson（巨石強森）正在美國亞特蘭大拍電影，但受颶風莎莉影響，惡劣天氣令其屋企停電，The Rock早上駕車出門時無法開啟鐵閘，結果他用「The Rock的方式」解決問題，將整道鐵閘扯斷後扔在草地，匆匆開車離去。The Rock將照片及影片分享到facebook及IG引來熱議，他解釋當時數百名工作人員等他開工，情急之下才扯斷鐵閘。許多網民都問他為何不跳過鐵閘叫Uber上班，他的回答都很有個人風格。
屋企停電令電閘打不開，趕出門拍戲的The Rock選擇扯爛再出門。（「therock」IG圖片）
The Rock目前正在亞特蘭大拍攝DC電影《黑亞當》（Black Adam）和Netflix 電影《紅色通緝令》（Red Notice），可是早前颶風莎莉侵襲佐治亞州，惡劣天氣導致其屋企停電，門口大鐵閘因未能通電無法打開，結果The Rock扯爛了鐵閘再駕車離去！
The Rock在社交平台發帖分享事件，指因為停電關係，大閘無法打開，當時他準備駕車上班，打電話求救後得悉維修人員最快要45分鐘才趕到，「我知道有數百個工作人員等我上班，才能開始新一天的工作」。The Rock情急下「推、拉、扯」並用，強行破壞了大門離開，他將鐵閘從磚牆扯下，切斷它的鋼製液壓系統，將整道閘扔在草地，馬上開車離去。
他還笑言，1個小時後家中保安帶着維修人員、燒焊工趕到時，畫面令他們感到「難以置信和害怕」，最後不忘替新片賣廣告，「我想我已經準備好成為黑亞當了」。
相信沒太多人會質疑The Rock扯爛鐵閘的能力，但仍有人問他大門口有沒有閉路電視，希望他上載畫面讓大家「欣賞」，結果The Rock只上載保安員待他離開後拍下的現場畫面。從片段所見，鐵閘連接磚牆的接駁位被扯斷，其中一道閘被扯斷後丟在草地上，另一道則在車路上。另一段影片中，3名維修人員合力才抬起其中一道閘，可見閘門有多重。
很多網民追問The Rock為何不跳過鐵閘再叫Uber上班，他發帖一次過回覆所有網民，搞笑道：「不，我不會。那樣就不有趣了。」並再次感謝維修人員幫他善後。
The Rock目前正拍攝DC電影《黑亞當》（Black Adam）。（「therock」IG圖片）
