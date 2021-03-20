拜登「三連仆」健康惹關注　化身美國總統上任後第一粒網絡花生

美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）3月19日搭乘空軍一號前往亞特蘭大訪問，他在走上階梯是似乎腳步不穩，連續跌倒3次。有網民認為，在這麼短時間內「三連仆」不尋常，擔心他的健康。美國白宮後來回應稱他健康良好，是現場風大導致他跌倒。

拜登此行是前往疾病控制和預防中心（CDC）視察，並與經歷連環槍擊案的亞裔社群見面。

佐治亞洲（Georgia）亞特蘭大3個水療或按摩中心16日發生槍擊案，8名死者中，6人是亞裔女子。不過政府仍未公開說明，案件是否涉及種族仇恨

現年78歲的拜登在安德魯斯空軍基地（Joint Base Andrews）準備登機時，連續3次在樓梯絆倒。從片段可見，拜登兩度向前跌低，像是單膝下跪般，所幸他有握住扶手。他站穩後，再慢慢地登機，並在進入機艙前回頭向眾人揮手致意。

白宮發言人尚皮埃爾（Karine Jean-Pierre）稱現場風很大，她自己上樓梯時都差點跌倒。她說拜登情況很好，「他的狀況極佳。」

拜登是美國史上就任時最年長的總統，他在2020年11月於家中與愛犬玩耍時亦曾發生意外，導致右腳輕微骨折。

▼無論如何，拜登這一跌已被載入歷史，這一幕也被網民製成他上任總統後第一個meme迷因。

▲▼網民的意思是，今後不如讓拜登坐在特製的電梯登機？

拜登上任後50多天都未舉行記者會、曾無法想起國防部長奧斯汀（Lloyd Austin）名叫什麼、誤稱副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）為總統，如今又被拍到在樓梯上3度「跪低」，他的認知與肢體協調能力引起外界關注。

▼有人稱，將拜登與前總統特朗普（Donald Trump）相比，美國人都是活在地獄。但也有人不在意此事，他喜歡拜登是一個有人性的人。

▼網民重提美國前總統福特（Gerald Ford）落機時在樓梯失足的片段，稱拜登失足一事，不會影響他對這位現任總統的觀感：

▼有Twitter用家「回帶」，發布特朗普走下一個小斜坡時看來小心翼翼的影片，似乎是想告訴人們，特朗普的健康或肢體協調狀況更令人擔心：

▼從一些推文看來，對拜登看法較正面的網民不少，但亦有人趁機嘲笑或「抽水」，重提拜登跌倒以及他3月17日公開稱俄羅斯總統普京是「殺人犯」一事，再配上相當耐人尋味的「無言設計對白」和短片，似乎暗示着，18日祝拜登健康的普京已「開口中」。

▼一名看來是特朗普或共和黨支持者的網民，對此幸災樂禍：

▼亦有網民打趣，稱是無法連任美國的前總統特朗普打高爾夫球，將拜登打到跌倒：

