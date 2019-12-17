英女王聘社交媒體主任　「小編」年薪52萬　女王小習慣不可得失？

據英國《太陽報》的報導，93歲的英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）可能在年滿95歲時退休，並由67歲的王儲查理斯（Prince Charles）擔任攝政王（Prince Regent），有關消息暫時未獲白金漢宮證實，而最近皇室正聘請「小編」，幫忙管理社交媒體，年薪約五萬英鎊。
皇室正聘請「小編」 年薪五萬英鎊
據《英文虎報》報導，英女皇正在聘請「小編」，幫忙管理社交媒體，隸屬部門「女王私人秘書辦公室」，負責「皇家通訊（Royal Communications）」有關工作，工作地點則是「白金漢宮（Buckingham Palace）」，周一至周五，每周37.5小時。應徵者必須是英國公民，或持有在英國工作的法律權利，同時也要有管理知名網站、社交媒體的經驗。
招聘廣告中寫道：「你寫的內容被數百萬人觀看，主要職務是幫助女王『維持在公眾視線以及世界舞臺上的存在』。」年薪達5萬英鎊（折合約52萬港元），將會有33天年假，亦可享免費午餐以及培訓。截止日期將會是12月24日。
英女皇更於今年3月7日以署名「Elizabeth R.」透過該帳號親自發布了她首個帖文。（Getty）
英女王93歲親發第一則發交 3日內327萬Likes
英國皇室一向親民，積極發展其社交網絡，加強與民眾及世界連繫。皇室官方Instagram帳號每天都會分享皇室近況，而英女王更於今年3月7日以署名「Elizabeth R.」透過該帳號親自發布了她首個帖文。
帖文中，英女王分享她在倫敦科學館參觀展覽時，看到一封由發明家Charles Babbage 寫給其曾曾祖父 Prince Albert 的信，信中提到「分析機」的發明，而英女王則籍此分享她對科學館的所見所聞及讚揚科學館解啟新一代。帖文大受歡迎，3日已累積27萬Likes。相信要是更多有關皇室日常的更新，帳戶將會更受歡迎。
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
英女王愛吃「Special K」？每天小習慣知多少？
想要為英女王工作，當然要熟知其習慣。英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）是英國在位最長君主，很多人都對她的生活點滴十分好奇，若皇室官方帳號能更貼近皇室人員的日常，會吸引更多「粉絲」。以下網站「The Crown Chronicles」整理的英女王生活日常，你又知多少：
參考資料：The Crown Chronicle, The Sun, Standard