【王妃穿搭】凱特再示範平衫貴著　Zara千鳥格連身裙竟$100有找？

時尚完成度在於氣質，這句話在凱特王妃身上得到驗證。以精品Alexander McQueen大衣搭配Zara復古洋裝，同樣穿出親民的皇室風範。

除了Alexander McQueen等英國設計師品牌，凱特王妃向來也樂於嘗試不同平價品牌，最近在出席英國皇家退伍軍人節時，以一套 Zara千鳥格連身洋裝穿出迷人的風格。

原本在活動場外，凱特王妃穿著熟悉的Alexander McQueen軍綠色大衣，來到室內脫掉外套後，這件復古的洋裝讓網友熱搜，原來是來自Zara！蝴蝶結領口配上輕巧的墊肩設計，濃濃的復古味完全符合本季的 70 年代中產階級的穿衣風格，搭配黑色高跟鞋以及 Alexander McQueen 的箱形包款，不只端莊，也超有親民的氣質。

而這件洋裝原價79.95歐元，來到Zara的打折季只需49.99歐元，中國官網折後更只售RMB 99元！可想而知，這條裙已被搶購一空。不過也再度地證明，凱特王妃熟稔地駕馭服裝，也透過氣質達成時尚完成度。

