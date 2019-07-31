【將軍澳遊行】科大校長史維拒學生遊行邀請：方式欠尊重、不真誠

史維表示，科大學生會只在Facebook貼文宣布要發起校內集會以及「護送」他參加遊行，但事前並無詢問他是否有空以及是否願意前往。他認為此舉欠缺尊重，方式不真誠（I don’t think this is a respectful and sincere way in extending an invation），所以拒絕邀請。他表示，學生仍可以透過既有渠道，在有協作及互相尊重的情況下與他交流。

科大校長史維早前曾就7月1日的衝突，向學生發電郵，表示他的擔憂及痛心，更表示社會有必要討論今次問題的根源，若不斷舊調重彈或持續對立只能令社會更加分化。他今次在電郵中亦再次談論當下時局，表示市民的示威行動和政府的回應令現時香港情況極具挑戰性，更指過去幾周包括元朗遊行，政府更有迫切性出面解決問題，尤其社會不斷要求進行獨立調查，政府需要展現「勇氣及領導力」。

Dear members of HKUST,

The situation in Hong Kong has become extremely challenging in the midst of protests, actions by some citizens, and government’s responses. I would like to share with you again a few thoughts related to our city and the university because numerous members including students and staff, as well as friends and supporters of HKUST have communicated with me and with one another.

We have grave concern about the growing intolerance to different viewpoints by means of verbal abuses or physical conflicts. I also felt saddened to see some insulting postings on our own campus last week. Many who participated in this movement have demonstrated a clear determination in pursuing justice, democracy and the freedom of expression in a peaceful manner. It is very unfortunate for such a mindset to be discouraged due to recent events.

The disruptions in display over the past few weeks in many places including Yuen Long have made it more pressing than ever for the government to come up with feasible solutions. There have been continuing requests to launch an investigation that could address the concerns of both the general public and civil servants including the police. Despite immense difficulty, the government needs to demonstrate its courage and leadership to respond and act.

On a separate note, I learnt that the HKUST Students’ Union has issued a Facebook post Monday night, saying that they would organize an assembly at the university and they would ‘escort me’ to join the demonstration at Tseung Kwan O afterward this Sunday. There was no advanced consultation regarding my availability or my willingness to attend such a gathering. I don’t think this is a respectful and sincere way in extending an invitation, and for such reasons I will decline. Members of HKUST who wish to talk to me can go through the usual channels like what we always have, with coordination and mutual respect.

Yours sincerely,

Wei Shyy

President