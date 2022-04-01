19歲港產劍橋生作品探索移民離散情感　奪英詩國家比賽最年輕冠軍

再有港青憑藉英文新詩揚威海外。現年19歲、土生土長的劍橋大學經濟系香港學生葉晉瑋，於英國國家詩詞比賽（National Poetry Competition）擊敗逾7000名對手，成功勇奪冠軍，成為獎項最年輕得主。

其詩作《摩擦音》（Fricatives）探索殖民主義、種族及移民主題，並流露港人異鄉離散之情。葉晉瑋本身是天之驕子，負笈海外前於喇沙書院就讀，並曾是DSE七科5**尖子，他隨後獲科大取錄攻讀量化金融，隨後轉投劍橋經濟系，現時正身於英國。



葉晉瑋現時身處英國劍橋大學讀書，並於英國國家詩詞比賽（National Poetry Competition）摘冠。( 網上圖片)

英國傳媒報道，來自香港的葉晉瑋（Eric Yip）以其詩作《摩擦音》（Fricatives）獲獎，《摩擦音》以發音術語命名，並以語言特性入詩，當中以「three」及「free」為例，

提及港人學英語時難以發音，並以舌頭借題發揮，引申及探索殖民主義、種族及移民議題，亦以異鄉人角度切入，觸及離散的內咎之愁，同時觀照香港今昔之變。比賽共有來自100個國家、逾7000位詩人參賽，葉晉瑋成功憑藉《摩擦音》於萬多首詩作脫穎而出，亦是歷屆比賽中最年輕得獎者，他將獲得5000英鎊、折合約5.14萬港元的獎金。評審之一Fiona Benson形容，此詩極具雄心且成就非凡，亦是令人難以置信、剛柔兼備的故事，闡述政府監視及同化的不安情緒。

葉晉瑋於名校喇沙書院就讀，曾於2020年DSE奪得6科5**及數學延伸部分（M2）5**。(喇沙書院圖片)

據了解，葉晉瑋現為英國劍橋大學經濟系學生，他本身亦是尖子，曾於名校喇沙書院就讀，並於2020年DSE奪得6科5**及數學延伸部分（M2）5**，他隨後獲科大取錄入讀量化金融學（Quantitative Finance），曾多次代表校方參賽，包括曾組成AlphaGo團隊，以AI識別新聞文字情緒，預測美股走勢，並於程式交易學界比賽獲獎。他去年奪得港府獎學金支助，並負笈英國轉投劍橋繼續完成學業。

Fricatives by Eric Yip 原文摘錄



To speak English properly, Mrs. Lee said, you must learn

the difference between three and free. Three men

escaped from Alcatraz in a rubber raft and drowned

on their way to Angel Island. Hear the difference? Try

this: you fought your way into existence. Better. Look

at this picture. Fresh yellow grains beaten

till their seeds spill. That’s threshing. That’s

submission. You must learn to submit

before you can learn. You must be given

a voice before you can speak. Nobody wants to listen

to a spectacled boy with a Hong Kong accent.

You will have to leave this city, these dark furrows

stuffed full with ancestral bones. Know

that death is thorough. You will speak of bruised bodies

skinnier than yours, force the pen past batons

and blood, call it fresh material for writing. Now

they’re paying attention. You’re lucky enough

to care about how the tongue moves, the seven types

of fricatives, the articulatory function of teeth

sans survival. You will receive a good education

abroad and make your parents proud. You will take

a stranger’s cock in your mouth in the piss-slick stall

of that dingy Cantonese restaurant you love and taste

where you came from, what you were made of all along.

Put some work into it, he growls. C’mon, give me

some bite. Your mother visits one October, tells you

how everyone speaks differently here, more proper.

You smile, nod, bring her to your favourite restaurant,

order dim sum in English. They’re releasing

the students arrested five years ago. Just a tad more

soy sauce please, thank you. The television replays

yesterday on repeat. The teapots are refilled. You spoon

served rice into your mouth, this perfect rice.

Steamed, perfect, white.