播錯國歌｜香港欖總：上月獲亞洲欖總確認將播中國國歌有對話紀錄

11月13日在韓國舉行的亞洲七人欖球系列賽第二站香港對韓國決賽中，主辦機構誤把香港修例風波期間示威者常用歌曲《願榮光歸香港》當成中國國歌播放。《韓國時報》 (The Korea Times)引述韓國站主辦方稱，有向各參賽隊伍要求提交其國歌版本供播放，但「未能」取得（failed to get）香港隊提供的國歌。

香港欖總今午（15日）最新回應指，上月已獲亞洲欖總確認，倘港隊打入決賽時，將播放中國國歌代表港隊，並強調有相關的對話紀錄。欖總又指，日後再遇類似情况（播錯國歌），必定即時退賽。



香港欖總：日後再遇類似情况必即時退賽

香港欖總今午（15日）最新回應指，早於10月23日亞洲攬總已向港隊確認，香港代表隊的國歌是《義勇軍進行曲》，倘港隊打入決賽會播放此曲。香港欖總又指，一直持有相關對話紀錄。

欖總又指，早於10月底的泰國賽，港隊亦曾奏起正確國歌，亦肯定當打入決賽時，港隊的代表歌曲一定是《義勇軍進行曲》。欖總重申，亞洲欖總有責任確保遵守規則，包括展示正確國旗及播放正確國旗。

香港欖總又申，今次事件對港人做成明顯傷害，倘未來再發生相似情況，港隊將會立即退賽，並期望亞洲欖總不會再犯同樣錯誤。

不過，今次欖總聲明內，未有提及何時或以何種方式，向亞洲欖總遞交國歌的播放檔案。

文體旅局：欖總十月下旬已向亞洲橄欖球總會確認一直沿用的中國國歌連結

根據香港欖球總會初步滙報，欖總於十月下旬向亞洲橄欖球總會確認了亞洲橄欖球總會一直沿用的中國國歌連結，以作為香港代表隊出席亞洲七人欖球系列賽各巡迴站比賽使用。在系列賽第一站（泰國），香港代表隊晉身決賽播放國歌時並無出錯，但在第二站（韓國）播放時卻出現錯誤，這點正是對事件作出調查的範圍之一。

香港欖總11月15日下午最新聲明全文：



Statement on National Anthems at Asia Rugby Competitions

[Hong Kong, 15 November 2022]: The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) has issued the following on the confirmation of national anthems to be played should Hong Kong reach competition finals on the Asia Rugby Sevens Series:

For an abundance of clarity, the HKRU notes that The March of the Volunteers has been played on all previously relevant Asia Rugby occasions involving the Hong Kong teams for the past 25 years - including at the same tournament at the same venue in South Korea in October 2021, as well as at fifteen-a-side matches played there - the most recent of which was a few months ago in July 2022.

On 23 October, Asia Rugby’s competition management team confirmed directly with the Hong Kong team management that The March of the Volunteers was the correct anthem to be played should Hong Kong reach a cup final during the ensuing competition. Hong Kong confirmed that this was correct and the HKRU is in possession of messages substantiating this interaction.

Accordingly, the national anthem was played at the series event in Thailand at end October and was expected to be played at every cup final that defending champions Hong Kong may reach on the series.

At no point were HKRU or Series organizers Asia Rugby informed that Korea Rugby Union intended to play anthems it had sourced on its own via the internet, or any other unauthorized versions of the national anthem other than that as confirmed by the HKRU to Asia Rugby.

Asia Rugby, its tournament hosts, and all of its participating unions are expected to abide by all conventions around the display of the national flags and anthems at competitions. As a founding member of Asia Rugby, the HKRU considers such compliance a condition of participation.

While we accept that this was an unintentional error it has caused significant harm to the team and people of Hong Kong. Future errors of this type shall necessitate the team’s immediate withdrawal from competition. The HKRU has expressed its extreme dissatisfaction with this issue and has requested suitable assurances that this error will never be repeated.