Emma Watson推「衣櫃足跡計算機」　買衫碳排放等於幾多次飛行？

女生口頭禪：「不夠衣服，要買！」懶理家中爆滿衣櫥，及時快樂最快樂。
近日，Emma Watson就在Instagram上發文，推廣「衣櫃足跡計算機」（Fashion Footprint Calculator），替大家計算自己的衣櫃如何影響碳排放，原來穿撘習慣都會影響生態環境？
#ad Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator (link in bio!) They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint. They’ll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer. Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference. My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices. Also, if you don’t know @thredUP, they are one of my favourite online thrift stores. They make it incredibly easy to find any brand and style secondhand at up to 90% off est. retail, from high street brands to some of my favourite designers. I love their mission to inspire us to think secondhand first and create a more circular fashion future. (P.S. they are just shipping to U.S. and Canada currently, but the Calculator is available to everyone!) Find out your fashion footprint by clicking the link in my bio, or heading to thredup.com/quiz to make a difference for the planet! #fashionfootprint ❤️🌸👗
Emma Watson推「衣櫃足跡計算機」5分鐘分析自家衣櫥減碳排放
近日，Emma Watson在Instagram上發文，分享她正與「thredUp」品牌合作，推廣「衣櫃足跡計算機」（Fashion Footprint Calculator），只花若5分鐘回答11道問題，「計算機」便會分析你的衣櫃對碳排放的影響，好讓我們好好反思一下自己的消費習慣。
Emma在文中表示：「我們衣櫃入面的衣服，對地球和氣候的影響遠遠超出你所想，這就是為何我會與thredUP合作，推出這個全新『Fashion Footprint Calculator（衣櫃足跡計算機）』。他們創造了這個十分簡單的工具，我亦很高興能夠幫助大家去探索衣櫃對碳排放的影響。他們亦會告訴你的時尚足跡相等於多少次飛行，確切地產生了多少磅的二氧化碳。」
Emma Watson一直熱衷社會議題。（ emmawatson@instagram）
穿搭習慣影響碳排放？
是次與Emma Watson合作的品牌thredUP，其實也一直都跟其他宣揚環保的公司合作，如Rent The Runway與 Grove Collaborative，致力在時尚界為環保出一分力，只因依一般顧客的消費習慣，平均一年都會釋放出1620磅二氧化碳。
而thredUP是次便希望以這「衣櫃足跡計算機」（Fashion Footprint Calculator）來教育消費者，減低對環境的傷害。據《Refinery 29》的報導，thredUP的總裁說：「我們都知道時裝污染是一個問題，但令人驚訝的是，大多的客人都不知道他們個人的消費習慣也十分重要。現實是，追本溯源，品牌與顧客也要積極行動，才能作出改變。」
「衣櫃足跡計算機」（Fashion Footprint Calculator）的運作十分簡單，用家只要回答數道問題，例如他們會在哪兒購物、洗衣習慣、會否租衣、會否把不合適的衣服退還等等。「計算機」會計算出用家衣櫃每年的碳排放量，並附上建議與解釋，鼓勵用家減低碳排放。最後，甚至會附上「環保指南」，宣傳同樣支持環保的品牌。
參考資料：Refinery 29, thredUP