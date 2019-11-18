《路透社》記者： 有種不祥預感憂出現血腥場面　示威者焦慮不安

撰文：方蕙珊
最後更新日期：
理工大學衝突持續，現場氣氛緊張。有外電記者形容，現場有種不祥預感，擔心將出現血腥場面，示威者表現焦慮不安。
《路透社》首席記者龐弗裡特（James Pomfret）周日（17日）晚上11時許透過推特（Twitter） 發文形容理大入面的情況：「在理大入面，有一支路透社團隊。無論發生甚麼事，我們都會留下。（現場）有種不祥預感，很擔心血腥攤牌，數以百計頑強而絕望的示威者被警察四方包圍，有些人感到不安。」
Inside Poly U now with a Reuters team. We’ll stay whatever happens. A sense of foreboding amid grave fears of a bloody showdown, hundreds of tenacious and desperate protesters trapped on all sides by police, some highly on edge #HK #HongKongProtests #StandWithHongKong— James Pomfret (@jamespomfret) November 17, 2019
警方事隔一小時後透過臉書（Facebook）發佈短片，警司劉肇邦在片中表示，如果示威者仍以「致命武器」襲擊警方，警方有可能以實彈武器還擊。
