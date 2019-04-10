【Email Template】新入職該與誰打招呼？即睇電郵範例學打好關係

返新工第一天總是無所事事，你想有所表現爭取好印象，但根本沒事可做，簽完約、拿好員工證、認識公司的環境，然後你就可以等放工了。為免自己整天發呆玩手指，其實你都可以有所作為，為自己在這公司工作做一個好開始。

要與同事打好關係絕非易事，除了觀言察色外，還是主動示好較有優勢。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

當你得到公司的電郵帳號和各人的通訊後，上班的首個星期，不妨以電郵先向將會合作的同事打聲招呼，作自己介紹，讓他們有心理準備。這也可協助自己建立有禮形象，讓之後合作和請教時都比較方便。

若你的上司未能帶你認識所有同事，那你就要靠自己的努力。這是一個好機會讓自己發展新的人脈圈。以下會將職場新人需認識的同事歸類為6大類，並附上相應的電郵範本，快點參考吧！

1. 同組的同事

與你最多接觸的一定要同組的同事和上司，因日後說不定見他們比見自己的家人或另一半還要多，所以先示好，一定有利。由於同事平日工作繁忙，未必有太多時間理會新同事，所以不妨先踏出第一步，跟大家打聲招呼之餘甚至可藉電郵相約午飯，方便彼此有基本的了解。

即睇範例：

Hey [Name],

I know that we’ve already been briefly introduced, but I just wanted to send you a quick note to say that I’m really looking forward to working with you here!

I’d love to find a time when we can grab lunch or a quick coffee to chat and get to know each other a little better.

Does [day] at [time] work for you? It’s my treat!

Let me know,

[Your Name]

與你最多接觸的一定要同組的同事和上司，見他們比見自己的家人或另一半還要多。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

2. 將會合作的部門

除了同組的成員外，你不時要與其他部門合作，為了免日後在對方座位旁躊躇，那不如先下手為強，在電郵中打聲招呼，讓日後直接見面時不感尷尬。

即睇範例：

Hey [Department] team,

Hope you’re all having a great day!

I’m [Your Name] and I’m the new [job title] here. Since I know we’ll be working together on quite a few different projects, I wanted to reach out and briefly introduce myself.

I’m super excited to work with you all and am looking forward to meeting you personally during our upcoming meeting on [date].

See you soon,

[Your Name]

3. 你將會接手的客戶

無論上一手同事多麼盡責和交帶，有些工作總會未完成或需持續跟進。既然已知將會接手，那不妨與相關客戶先作自我介紹，讓對方有心理準備你在未來將跟他合作。

即睇範例：

Hello [Name],

I hope your week is going well!

My name is [Your Name], and I’m the new [job title] here at [Company Name].

I’ll be taking over as your new point of contact for [task or project] moving forward. So, please don’t hesitate to reach out with anything you need, I’m happy to help! Once I’m up and running, I’ll be back in touch so I can make sure we’re meeting all our current goals—and if not—what we can do to get there.

All the best,

[Your Name]

你不妨與將會接手的客戶稍作自我介紹，讓對方有心理準備。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

4. 你上一手的同事

如果你上一手同事去了另一間公司，那就不用聯絡了，但如果他是在同一間公司而調往另一個部門或晉升至不同職位，那建立聯繫便很有用了，起碼在交接期及新上任時，遇有不明白都可以請教他。

即睇範例：

Hey [Name],

My name is [Your Name], and as I’m sure you know, I’m the new [job title] here.

I’ve heard from so many people how awesome you were in this role, so I knew I just had to introduce myself.

I’m really looking forward to getting up to speed in this new position—I know I have some big shoes to fill! If you have any quick tips for success in this role, don’t hold back :).

Happy to be part of the team,

[Your Name]

在交接期及新上任時，遇有不明白都可以請教他。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

5. 你工作網絡的人

有些業界人士是無論你轉工到哪裏都有機會合作的。雖然LinkedIn會自動向你的聯絡人宣佈你轉工了，但如能親自以電郵通知他們，這會更顯誠意。

即睇範例：

Hey [Name],

I hope you’re having an awesome week!

I’m reaching out from my new email address. I’m no longer with [Previous Company Name] and have accepted a new opportunity here at [New Company Name] as a [position title].

I really enjoy collaborating with you, so I’m hopeful that we’ll find some ways to continue working together in my new role.

If you need anything, feel free to get in touch with me.

Looking forward to it!

Best,

[Your Name]

6. 跟你同一日入職的同事

不少公司都會有一些迎新簡會，如果你知道有與你同一日入職的同事，可以與他聯繋，因為他最明白你的心情。你們都是新人，可以一同適應工作環境、人事及互相交換情報。

即睇範例：

Hey [Name],

My name is [Your Name] and I’m getting started as a [job title] here. I hear it’s both of our first day, so I thought I’d reach out and make an introduction. Us newbies need to stick together, right?

Let me know if you ever need someone to help you wander around aimlessly until you find the break room (yes, this is me admitting that I already got lost…twice!).

Wishing you all the best as you get up to speed—we’re in the same boat!

[Your Name]

