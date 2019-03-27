【Email Template】善用電郵維繫人脈　即學範例與5種人保持聯絡

人際網絡對各行各業打工仔來說都重要，不過結識新面孔不難，如何維繫彼此關係才困難，尤其在短期內沒合作項目時，怎樣才可與對方保持關係呢？ 以下所教的5個電郵範例，應可讓大家好好鞏固職場上的人際網絡。

在短短幾小時的活動中認識了很多人，但要怎樣跟他們維繫關係是一門學問。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

在業界聯誼、創業活動或其他公共場合中，打工仔很多時都會認識到一些有潛力合作，對日後工作可能有利的夥伴，但卻不知如何跟他們保持聯繫。

其實，短短的1至2小時活動中，你與不下十數人交談過並交換名片，人家也未必對你有很深刻的印象。因此當你再聯繫他們時，或許就如聯絡一個陌生人一樣，所以這時可以先看看對方的LinkedIn 檔案，了解他最近完成的工作，然後再發一個電郵給他，嘗試找出共同話題，並希望與對方相約一個見面時間。

即睇範例：

Hi [contact’s name],

It was great to meet you at [name of event] on [date]. I had a great time chatting with you about [something you talked about]. On your LinkedIn profile, it says you’re currently working on [responsibility in current job/organization or side project]—and [reason why it relates to you]. Let me know if you’re ever free to grab coffee!

Best,

[Your name]

其實，除與新相識的職場朋友維繫關係外，打工仔亦不時會因工作需要而得與舊同事、朋友的朋友、甚至從未在現實中見過的人聯絡，這時藉發送電郵來維持彼此的良好關係，也是一個為自己建立正面印象的不錯方法。

1. 職位比你高級的人

面對職位比自己高的人，其實不用膽怯，敢於開口才會有機會。這個範例適用於一些比自己高級的人或一些你很敬佩的人上，如果可以，嘗試邀請對方共進餐，以尋求合作的可能性。

即睇範例：

Dear [contact’s name],

It’s been a pleasure [following your career/hearing you speak at X events/reading your work/keeping up with what you’re doing]. In particular, I was impressed with [a piece of work you’re particularly interested in]. If you have time, I’d love to take you to coffee and learn more about [something you’re interested in].

Thanks so much,

[Your name]

面對職位比自己高的人，其實不用膽怯，敢於開口才會有機會。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

2. 朋友的朋友

要在優閒的環境如酒吧、餐廳等地建立專業的職場關係，其實有一定的難度。但若你覺得對方真的對你事業上有幫助，不妨參考以下範例作為展開合作關係的起始。

即睇範例：

Hi [contact’s name],

It was nice to meet you at [occasion where you met]. I’m really interested to learn more about your role as [job title], as [reason why you’re interested]. If you have time in the coming weeks, I’d love to take you to coffee and hear more about [something you’d like to ask about].

Thanks,

[Your name]

可以用比與朋友談話認真的語氣，但又不用太正式。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

3. 舊同事

與舊同事保持良好的關係是明智的選擇，尤其當你準備好找一份新工作時，他們可以給予很大功效的幫助。他們還可以向你介紹其他專業人士，讓你及時了解行業新聞和趨勢，如果你的同事剛剛晉升或轉工，不妨與他們交談一下。

即睇範例：

Hey [contact’s name],

How are you doing? I hope life at [company] is treating you well! I just saw this article about [something that’s related to his or her job, hobby, or side hustle], and thought you might enjoy it. Would love to catch up soon!

Cheers,

[Your name]

舊同事是最了解你工作範疇及處境的人，保持連繫是不錯的選擇。﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

4. 從未見過面的人

很多合作關係都由網絡通訊開始，可以先瀏覽對方的LinkedIn個人資料，以好好地掌握他所涉獵的工作範疇及感興趣的內容，然後在你的人際網絡中找到可能與他有共同話題的人。 這樣你可以與他保持連繫之餘，又可以為他擴充網絡，造成雙贏局面。

即睇範例：

Hi [contact’s name],

How’s your week going? I wanted to reach out because I thought of someone you might be interested in meeting: [contact name], who works as a [job title] at [company]. He/she could be a good person to talk to because [reason why they should connect]. Let me know if you’re interested, and I’ll set up an intro!

Best,

[Your name]



