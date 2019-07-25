【電郵範本】催促進度、指正錯誤　不煩燥不做衰人電郵要點寫？

職場是一個講求合作的地方，然而，每個同事的能力及態度都不一，一次便能完美成功的合作項目實在少之有少，大多都講求磨合與提點。若經過多次面對面的指正後，仍有不合乎標準的地方時，可能就真的需要一封直白的電郵清楚列出需要改善的事項，及其他細節。白紙黑字比較清晰易明及方便跟進。

但，因為同事經再三提點都未能完成項目，才會發出此電郵，怎樣才可以抑制怒氣，直白地指出其錯處，而對方又不會難受呢？當遇上以下三個常見情況，可以用相應的電郵作為善意又直白的提點。

1.情況一：當同事趕不上進度

工作要避免傷害同事的感受，但同樣你想他如期完成手頭上的項目。如果提點了他好幾次，都沒有效用，可能就得直接一點，列出需要改正或完成的項目。

即睇範例：

Hi there, As we’ve discussed, I’m in in charge of [project/presentation/report/putting together a chart] for [client/company/a team]. I can’t complete it without [your co-worker’s missing part]. I’m still missing the following from you: - [Insert task 1] - [Insert task 2] - [Insert task 3] To get the project done, I need this by [choose a date] at the absolute latest. If you need help completing this/these or there’s an obstacle standing in the way, please let me know so we can find a solution. [Your Name]

這個電郵的關鍵在於找出他們現正所面對的障礙，並提供幫忙。雖然他們已落後進度，但他們可能正在等待一些主動的幫助，但先不要作出任何假設，等他們回覆這電郵後，再了解可以提供甚麼幫助，努加合作解決問題。

2.情況二：當同事重複犯錯

一個人犯錯，通常不會知道自己犯錯，但若不立即指正，這個錯誤的雪球只會在一錯再錯下愈滾愈大。所以若你發現同事重複犯錯，可以用以下範例跟他說。

即睇範例：

Hi there, I wanted to send you a quick note because [the mistake] we discussed came up again. Unfortunately, it caused the team to [effect 1, effect 2, effect 3], which was not ideal. Do you have any additional questions I can answer to help you correct this in the future/Is there anything standing in the way of being able to do this? Please let me know, and I’d be happy to help, [Your Name]

同第一個情況一樣，直接表達的同時，要提出幫助。我們都一定犯過錯，所以清晰地說出來，然後以一個正面的態度完結電郵。

3.情況三：當同事做不了決定

有很多人不知道自己的權限，而不敢下決定，但做不了決定卻會影響之後一系列流程的運作，當遇到這個情況，你很想大叫：「做決定吧？真的這樣困難嗎？」，而有禮地表達這着急之情，你可以參考下面例子。

即睇範例：

Hi there, I think we need to take a step back and re-evaluate what we’ve discussed so far. Ultimately, this should help us make a final decision Here’s what we’ve considered so far: - [Insert consideration 1] - [Insert consideration 2] - [Insert consideration 3] Based on this, my recommendation would be [your thoughts on the final decision]. If you all agree, I think we can move forward. But if not, I’ll find time on the calendar for us to discuss in person. [Your Name]

這個情況應該採用比情況一及二更加直接的語氣和用字。因為這涉及各個部門的運作，這個舉動可以令所有人重回正軌，亦可以向大家展示你的領導能力。



撰寫電郵是很難的，因為用字要正式，但亦要對方明白你的語氣和態度。然而，在催促和指正的電郵上，不一定要展露心煩氣燥的負面情緒，你不用做一個衰人，都可以令整件事情重回正軌。最緊要記着，直白簡單，清晰傳遞信息便好。

﹙資料來源：The Muse﹚

