【逃犯條例】Apple員工聯署批評警方　聲明：希望尊重制服的意義

網上討論區「連登」本日出現一條以「[遍地開花]香港蘋果零售服務業前線員工發表聲明」為題的帖文，內容為一群Apple前線零售人員就政府條訂逃犯條例風波及警方近日執行職務的表現發表聯署聲明。

此聲明先提及政府對民意的漠視，令一眾參與聯署的Apple前線零售員工「沒有選擇中立的餘地」，而且就算社會有「二百萬零四人再次上街，政府仍然無動於衷，沒有真正回應香港人的訴求」。

此外，文中亦有批評警方近日的執法水準，認為「每次示威活動中警察對示威者使用的過度武力、選擇性執法……其後的遊行集會行動中更因過份使用暴力而令無辜市民，甚至是小孩和老人受傷，情況令人發（髮）指。」

一眾參與聯署的「藍精靈」表示，「作為零售業前線員工，雖然我們不是紀律部隊，但穿上制服的我們就是代表公司，擔起服務客人的承諾……希望同為制服團隊的香港警察，能夠尊重制服的意義，秉承服務市民的承諾，而不是與民為敵」，並在文末強調「我們都有一個夢想，希望追求一個自由、公義的社會」。

Apple前線零售人員聯署聲明全文：

據相關人士指，至截稿時，上述聯署共有44名Apple員工參與。雖然他們未有計劃響應下星期一（8月5日）的全港罷工活動，但亦表示公司對他們發表是次聲明並沒有作任何反應。

「一世都用蘋果！」

上述聲明一出，隨即引來不少網民留意支持，有人表示因此聲明，因此覺得以使用iPhone自豪，也有人笑言「要轉會」，從其他品牌的手機轉用Apple的產品，也人趁機諷刺華為與小米的員工就不敢聯署這樣的聲明。

網民留言（按圖了解）：

其實早在Apple員工公開表態前，公務員、港鐵車長及十一間大專院校等行業及單位已先後就政府施政及警方執法表現聯署表態，網民更期望這種做法可「遍地開花」，鼓勵更多行業及單位參與。很多人暗忖港人「搵食至上」，為保飯碗寧願心中有一套也不敢發聲，但從近期的事情可見，愈來愈多人敢於走出來，為所信的公義說話，相信這次風波也是令香港職場啟蒙的機會吧！

Apple前線零售員工聯署聲明（英文版）：

Apple has long been known for its philanthropy, participating in charity and social welfare work. In 2014, Tim Cook voiced the support for the LGBTQ+ on Bloomberg Businessweek, and Apple gifted the pride watch band to staff members who have taken part in the Pride Parade. These are significant symbols of the company’s dedication to gender equality. In 2018, Apple collaborated with Malala Fund on providing better educational opportunities for young women around the world. Moreover, Apple over these years has dedicated to environmental protection, contributing to the reduction of carbon emission. Every deed done by Apple contributes to making our world a better place. On behalf of all the staff members around the world, we would like to show our sincerest gratitude to Apple.

Since Apple established its first store in Hong Kong in 2012, us, a group of Hong Kong Retail Store team members have been enriching Hong Konger’s lives by creating irresistible customer experiences, our lives enriched along with the progress. We pride ourselves to be one of apple’s key business area, millions of customers come to us to buy, learn something new or have their device repaired each year, Apple has become a part of Hong Kong people’s lives. We thank apple for brining postive changes and impact to the world, and we sincerely believes that there is always an opportunity to do better.

This city has become increasingly unsafe in past few months, citizens are unsettled because there was an extradition law which could lead us to potentially unfair justice system in China, police were abusing powers, firing tear gas and bullets to peaceful protesters. Youngsters in Hong Kong are no longer free to speak out nor can work or live in peace.

The event occurred in Yuen Long at 21.7 was a random killing spree, attacking unarmed civilians for hours, repeating attacks happened in different areas of Yuen Long, the reason behind is probably causing panic in every corner of the city.

In the ongoing anti-extradition movement towards our Hong Kong identity and freedom from China, many of our staff members have been countlessly injured. Despite the pain, we always report for our work duties with our greatest effort in the hope that the daily operation of our company would not be affected. This hope is upheld because of our firm belief in “Our people is our soul”, in Apple’s committed support for every single staff member, and in Apple’s willingness to place great emphasis on and voice for diversity throughout the years. In the past few months, Hong Kong’s dire situation has not received proper resolution but instead worsen more and more. The situation has become so dire that we would worry if it is safe to leave our homes for work.

In view of the despondent escalation of this disconcerting situation, we would plead for your consideration of voicing for your staff in Hong Kong and announcing the demand for:

1. Complete withdrawal of the Extradition Bill

2. Setting up of independent commission of inquiry that conducts thorough investigation of the accountability for police crackdown on activists and its abuse of power

3. Release and exoneration of arrested activists

4. Retraction of characterizing the 12 June protest as a riot

5. True Universal Suffrage

We would hope that Apple could protect its staff in Hong Kong from this life-threatening situation and enable us to work for Apple without fear.

Apple Hong Kong retail staff