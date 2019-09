【Email Template】自覺表現不夠好　可以點寫電郵問上司意見？

與年輕人相處不能以強硬的態度指出錯處,而有些未夠經驗的上司可能不懂處理這些狀況,因而不敢指出下屬的錯處或改善的地方,這樣下屬就永不進步,或根本不知道自己做得不足夠。上司會害怕下屬不喜歡自己,怕下屬以為被針對,所以隻字不提。

其實上司誠實的意見對下屬非常有用,幫助他們知道應該往哪方面改進,應注意哪些細節,之後就更全面地處理事件,這些能力亦能成為自己晉升的有利因素,所以,應該怎樣做才可以令上司坦誠地給予實用的意見呢?如果覺得面對面的會談,上司會因為顧慮你的情緒而有所避忌,不妨試試用電郵詢問,以文字發問及回答可以減少一些尷尬。

即睇電郵範例:

電郵主題: Your Feedback on [你想得到意見的指定範疇]

Hi [上司名字],

I wanted to schedule time for us to discuss what you thought about [你想在哪方面得到意見].

As I reflect on what went well and what could be improved, I thought it would be a good idea to get your input.

Specifically, I’d like your thoughts on one to three things that went well and one to three things that could have gone better. Any guidance you can provide is greatly appreciated.

I’ll send a meeting invite shortly to block off time for us to chat, but I wanted to give you the heads up on what the meeting would be about first. Looking forward to speaking with you.

Thanks,

[你的名字]