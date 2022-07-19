職場英語｜入職先了解公司規則　同事說show you the ropes代表…

補班就是讓人心情鬱悶…

平日工作時最期待的就是可以請假！你知道「年假」的英文要怎麼說嗎？今天就跟着身為外國人的 Julia 一起到公司報到了解公司規則吧！



Julia 是位美國人，很幸運地她在畢業後不久來到台灣就找到一份有興趣的工作，今天是她到公司報到的第一天，人資同事 Lisa 先簡單跟他說明公司規章…

Lisa: Nice to meet you, you must be Julia. Welcome to our company.（很高興認識你，你應該是 Julia，歡迎加入我們公司。）

Julia: Nice to meet you, too. I’m excited to work here.（我也很高興認識你，我很開心能在這裏工作。）

Lisa: That’s great. And now, I have to inform you about some company rules you’ll need to pay attention to.（很好，那現在，我必須跟你說一些公司規章，你必須注意。）

Julia: Okay.（好。）

Lisa: Our company follows government regulations, which means a five-day workweek, Monday to Friday–unless there is a make-up workday announced by the government.（我們公司遵守政府規定，實施週休二日，除非政府公告需要補班。）

Julia: I see.（了解。）

Lisa: As for annual leave policy, if you have been working in the company for one year, you will get seven days annual leave. And if you want to take a personal leave, please remember to send the request one day before your leave starts.（至於年假政策，如果你工作滿一年，你就會有 7 天年假。如果你想要請事假，請記得在事假前一天前提出申請。）

Julia: Okay.（好。）

Lisa: Good. Now, let me show you around.（很好，現在，讓我帶你認識公司環境。）

annual leave (n.) 特休，年假

工作時最開心的莫過於可以請年假啦！而「年假」的英文就是 annual leave，annual 是形容詞，表示「年度的」，leave 除了可以當動詞表示「離開」之外，也可以當名詞使用，表示「假期」，注意 leave 在這邊為不可數名詞，那麼請假的動詞則可以用 take 表示。

I’m going to take annual leave next week for three days.（我下週要請三天特休。）



personal leave (n.) 事假

假別百百種，除了年假之外，還有事假等等，因為事假通常都是因為個人因素而請的，所以「事假」的英文就叫做 personal leave。另外，請假通常都要找職務代理人，而職務代理人的英文就是 substitute，若你想請人代理你的工作，就可以說：Could you cover my shift, please?。

I need to take some personal leave tomorrow; can you cover my shift?（我明天必須要請事假，你可以代理我的工作嗎？）



Lisa 帶 Julia 認識公司的各個角落，之後就帶着她到所屬單位報到…

Lisa: So, here is your seat. And this is Mike, he will show you the ropes.（那這裏就是你的位子，這是 Mike，他會教你工作內容。）

Julia: Thank you.（謝謝。）

Mike: Hi Julia, I’m Mike. Welcome to our department. Now, let me introduce our colleagues to you. This is Sam, our manager. If you want to ask for a day off, you need to ask him first.（嗨 Julia，我是 Mike，歡迎加入我們部門。現在，讓我向你介紹我們的同事，這是 Sam，我們的主管，如果你想要請假，要先問過他。）

Julia: Okay.（好。）

Mike: That’s Sandy, but I’m afraid she’s going to transfer to another position, so you’ll only be working with her for one week. And that empty seat is where Paula normally sits. She’s on unpaid leave right now.（那是 Sandy，但她下週就不再是我們的同事了因為她要調職，所以你可能只會跟她共事一個星期。而那個空位子是 Paula 的，她現在正留職停薪。）

Julia: What kind of things can you apply for unpaid leave for?（甚麼樣的情況可以申請留職停薪？）

Mike: For reasonable reasons, like studying or taking care of a new baby. If you want to take unpaid leave, you need to give the company one month’s notice. The same as if you were to hand hand in your resignation.（合理的理由，像是進修或是照顧新生兒，而你必須一個月前提出通知，如果要離職也是。）

Julia: I see.（了解。）

Mike: Now, let’s set up your computer first!（現在，我們先來設定你的電腦吧！）

transfer to another position (phr.) 調職

transfer 這個字是動詞，表示「轉換、轉變」，後面的介系詞通常加 to，而 position 在這邊是「職位」之意，所以 transfer to another position 就是「調職」的意思。

We’re going to hold a party for Mandy because she’s going to transfer to another position next week.（我們要幫 Mandy 舉辦一個派對因為她下週就要調職了。）



unpaid leave (n.) 留職停薪

除了請假之外，有些公司也會有「留職停薪」的規範，而「留職停薪」的英文是 unpaid leave，其中的 unpaid 為形容詞，指的是「不支薪的」，因此「無薪假」的英文也是 unpaid leave。

I decided to ask for unpaid leave so I could go and study for a master’s.（我決定留職停薪一年去碩士。）



resignation (n.) 辭職

resignation 是從動詞 resign (辭職) 衍生而來的名詞，另外 hand in sb.’s notice 也是「辭職」的意思。

He decided to resign. = He decided to hand in his notice.

他決定要辭職。



以上關於公司規則的英文你學起來了嗎？

不論是去外商公司工作到職的第一天或是需要和新到職的外國員工說明工作規則，就不用擔心囉！

